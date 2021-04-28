District 3-5A rivals New Iberia and Southside met for the third time this year at Fabacher Field on Tuesday with the stakes higher than ever after splitting the two regular-season games in two nailbiters.
In the playoff rematch Tuesday, the No. 19 Yellow Jackets escaped a one-out, bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the seventh and then scored three runs in the eighth to advance to the second round with a 6-3 win over Southside.
"I really sense a rivalry brewing because these kids play summer ball against each other," New Iberia coach Eli Lewellyn said. "They know each other, they talk to each other on social media, and the two schools are located down the road from each other.
"It makes the game fun. The crowd that was here...this was the type of crowd and atmosphere that you live for. It was an exciting opportunity to be a part of it."
NISH reliever Reed Freeman got the win after the senior pitched 3.1 scoreless innings and allowed two hits with three strikeouts.
"When I came into the game, I knew it was a huge moment," he said. "The stands were packed. It was my first time pitching in a playoff game. I heard the Southside fans calling my name. Everybody was talking, and I couldn't let the moment get too big for me.
"I came out there, did my thing and let my guys make plays behind me. I couldn't have done it without my coaches trusting in me to put me in there, and my catcher, Kanin Meyers, who did an excellent job."
Freeman relieved starter Kade Linn, who threw 113 pitches over 4.2 innings with six walks and five strikeouts.
"I used my breaking ball a lot because they were either fouling it off, watching it or making weak contact," Freeman said. "You don't fix what's unbroken, and the off-speed pitch wasn't broken."
When the Sharks and Yellow Jackets met on April 15, Linn pitched a complete game two-hitter with 14 strikeouts in a 3-2 NISH win.
"He battled and competed," Lewellyn said of Linn. "Again, I give credit to Southside. They do a fantastic job. They did the same thing the first time he pitched against them with long at-bats and good approaches at the plate. They foul-off and spoil two-strike pitches frequently.
"Even when our pitcher has a good inning, it takes a toll on him because their approach is so good. Kade did a good job. Sometimes the calls didn't go his way and he still stood up and threw strikes. I'm really proud of him."
In the bottom of the seventh, the No. 14 Sharks (23-11) loaded the bases with one out but Freeman recorded a popup and a strikeout to send the contest into extra innings.
"Reed has been in big situations before," Lewellyn said. "As a sophomore, he threw in an 18-inning game we had against Sulphur. This year, he didn't do his job against Central-BR when I brought him in, and he's remembered that moment.
"He was ready for this moment. He threw strikes, basically made them make something happen, and our defense made plays behind him."
In the top of the eighth, New Iberia (21-14) got three walks, hits from Colby Khammany and Linn, a sacrifice bunt and an RBI groundout from T.J. Coughlin to score the three runs.
Coughlin was 3-for-4 with a double, a stolen base and three RBIs, while leadoff hitter Cody Khammany went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI.
"Nothing scares T.J. Coughlin, our two-hole hitter," said Lewellyn, whose club will host No. 30 Ouachita in the second round. "He got big hits when we needed them.
"He was responsible for a couple of runs and a couple of RBIs. That's a testament to his toughness, his attitude and his fearlessness."
Culley Holden was 2-for-2 with an RBI for Southside, which was making its postseason debut. The senior reached base twice more on walks and threw three scoreless innings in relief before the Yellow Jackets capitalized in the eighth.