It took about 54 minutes of game action for St. Thomas More senior goalkeeper Paityn Gautreaux to touch the ball during the No. 1 Lady Cougars’ Division II quarterfinal match against No. 8 Benton on Friday night at Cougar Stadium.
And it wasn’t even a shot on goal.
And the game ended about four minutes later.
An 8-0 mercy-rule win is just another night on the pitch for one of the state’s best girls soccer teams. STM, the two-time defending Division II champion, is headed back to the semifinals for the seventh straight year with a shot to reach the finals for the fifth time in seven years.
“I think every year is special because every year it’s with a different team,” said senior Anne-Marie Alack, one of only four seniors on the squad. “At the beginning of the year, you don’t know what to expect, but you hope to always end up there. I think it’s special in itself that we’re making it back there.”
A return to the state final, however, is no guarantee. The Lady Cougars (17-4-5) will host the winner of Monday’s quarterfinal matchup between No. 4 Lakeshore and No. 5 Vandebilt Catholic. STM beat Lakeshore in the championship game last year, and Vandebilt Catholic was the runner-up in Division III a year ago.
“Lakeshore is out for blood,” Alack said. “And Vandy is out for blood. May not be ours, but they’re out for some too.”
Still, getting to this point never gets old for coach Daniel Underwood and his squad. For Underwood, it’s not just about respecting the opponent even when STM appears to be the more talented side. It’s also about “respecting the experience” of making deep playoff runs every year.
For the seniors, it’s about embracing the rarity of reaching the semifinals every year. For the handful of underclassmen contributing, it’s about setting a standard.
“In our program, one of the biggest motos we’ve said from Day 1 is, ‘Hard work beats talent when talent fails to work hard,’” Underwood said. “We understand we’re a talented program, but if we’re not willing to work hard and make the sacrifices necessary to get to that next step then what’s the point of having all this potential and talent. Kudos and credit to a tremendous group of players who’ve completely understood that message and, all year, have made the sacrifices and do all the little things.”
Because they’ve worked this hard to attain the No. 1 seed for the fourth year in a row, the goal is maintain a certain level of play in the playoffs, especially when they’re heavy favorites.
“For us, we play a competitive schedule, and we want to continue at a high level,” Underwood. “Speed of play has to stay high, so we definitely want to come out and maintain our speed of play. I knew it was a game where if we came out and could get that first goal, it’s going to settle us in. We talk about that first goal being so important.”
It didn’t take the Lady Cougars long to get on the scoreboard, as sophomore Kate O’Neal found the back of the net in seventh minute. From there, STM cruised to a 5-0 halftime lead behind a goal from senior Erin Bednarz, two from sophomore Raegan Latiolais and another from freshman Brooklyn Babineaux.
“I think every game is a 0-0 game,” Alack said. “Doesn’t matter if you’re up 5-0, if you’re up 1-0. It’s still 0-0 in our brains. That’s something me and Paityn often yell toward the team because we can’t let things get out of hand. We can’t take any game for granted.”
O’Neal and Bednarz each added second-half goals about a minute apart from each other. Sophomore Bailey Bronner ended the game with a goal in the 58th minute.
The ball was rarely on the Lady Cougars’ half of the field, leaving Gautreaux and even Alack in the midfield without much to do.
“You kind of have to be ready for anything,” Gautreaux said. “Because in the first half, they had one ball that was by the (six-yard box). But lucky for me, I have such a good defense. They’re really solid, so I don’t get to touch it that much.”