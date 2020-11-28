ST. MARTINVILLE - The first-round Class 3A playoff rematch between district rivals St. Martinville and Kaplan didn't disappoint.
St. Martinville rallied from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to force overtime, and the No. 10 Tigers went on to advance with a 30-22 win over No. 23 Kaplan.
Early in the fourth quarter, after Kaplan (4-4) took a 16-6 lead on an eight-yard run by Drake LeJeune, St. Martinville responded on its next play from scrimmage.
Tanner Harrison, who was 3-of-8 passing for 38 yards through the first three quarters, connected with Harvey Broussard for a 72-yard touchdown with 11:25 remaining.
Harrison then kept for a two-point conversion to bring the Tigers (7-2) within 16-14.
"Tanner is a highly confident kid," St. Martinville coach Vincent DeRouen said. "Even when things aren't going his way, he believes he can get it done, and that's what we love about him."
On their next possession, the Pirates fumbled the ball away and St. Martinville took over at the Kaplan 37.
After a penalty moved the Tigers backwards to midfield, Harrison found Broussard for a 42-yard gain that set up a short scoring run by Harrison with 8:15 remaining.
Freshman tailback Steven Blanco carried for the two-point conversion and a 22-16 St. Martinville lead.
"We knew we were going to keep plugging," DeRouen said. "We have some kids who fight and play hard, just like those other kids (from Kaplan)."
With 13.5 seconds remaining, Kaplan fullback Caden Campisi even the score at 22-22 with a five yard run on fourth-and-two.
Campisi (27 carries, 100 yards) was stopped on the two-point try, however, which sent the game into overtime.
"I'm always impressed by them," DeRouen said of Kaplan's offensive backfield. "They run hard. They're some hard-nosed people, some hard-nosed players. Tank (Lotief) does an outstanding job with what he has to work with, and his kids believe."
In overtime, St. Martinville struck first on a five-yard run by Blanco. When a penalty moved the extra-point try to the 18-yard line, Harrison dropped back and found Broussard in the left-hand corner of the end zone for a 30-22 lead.
"Harvey has been doing that all the time," DeRouen said. "What we see out here, he does every week. Same thing with Tanner. He does a great job with what we want to do with him."
On its overtime possession, Kaplan was stopped just short of the goal-line on fourth down as St. Martinville advanced to the second round at No. 7 Green Oaks.
"Quinton Butler stepped up at the end," DeRouen said of his junior defensive end. "Butler and Billy Ray Williams played great up front. Early on, they were blowing our defensive line off the ball, but I thought we buckled down later and stayed low."
LeJeune, who raced 65 yards on Kaplan's second play from scrimmage to give the Pirates an early lead, finished with a game-high 124 yards on 13 carries.
"They just made plays," said DeRouen, whose team defeated Kaplan 32-20 in Week 5. "It was a typical trap game because all week, you could hear our kids talk about what they were going to do to them.
"Kaplan came and played tough. They could've and should've won the game."
Harrison finished 5-of-9 passing for 190 yards. The junior added 63 yards rushing on 16 attempts with two touchdowns.
"Tanner got us out of a bunch of holes," DeRouen said. "We put a lot on his back. He's a tough kid because he took some shots in there."
Broussard caught four passes in regulation for a game-high 152 yards.
"I had a lot of confidence that I was going to make big-time plays with Tanner throwing the ball to me," Broussard said.
"We always had faith in our defense," Harrison said. "We had to keep our heads up. The weather in the first half wasn't on our side, but in the second half, it dried up some and gave us the opportunity to throw the ball."
The Pirates rushed for 272 yards and quarterback Mason Frick completed 1-of-2 passes for 14 yards to Campisi.
"We played hard and we played smart," Lotief said. "It just wasn't enough. We had to be perfect to have a chance."