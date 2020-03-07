OPELOUSAS — In Opelousas Catholic’s mind, the season wasn’t supposed to end this way.
With three starters fighting foul trouble, the Vikings, seeded third in Division IV, had to dig deep into its bench against No. 6 Calvary Baptist during Friday's quarterfinal .
OC did everything well and made all the right plays, but its season ended on a 3-pointer from Calvary Baptist guard Martin McDowell as time expired in a 78-75 loss on its home floor.
Silence fell over the OC side of its home gym, while the Calvary fans exploded in a raucous celebration that spilled over to its players and coaches.
“We ran into foul trouble and missed some foul shots down the stretch,” Opelousas Catholic coach Jeff Dupre said. “We missed 11 free throws in the game and six in the fourth quarter. Three starters on the bench fouled out, it hurts.”
The Vikings managed the foul trouble well mostly, playing a complete team game that didn’t rely solely on two-sport star Keon Coleman. The junior picked up football offers from Southeastern Conference schools Texas A&M and Kentucky this week.
OC (22-8) and Calvary (23-10) went back and forth all game. The Vikings twice built a 14-point lead, but the Cavaliers battled back each time.
“We said from the beginning it was going to be a war out there,” Calvary Baptist coach Victor Morris said. “Being down 14, we just told them to keep chipping away and get some stops and keep executing on offense.”
Calvary saved its best shots for the fourth quarter, when Opelousas Catholic was down three starters who fouled out, including Coleman.
The Cavaliers outscored the Vikings 29-20 in a back-and-forth final period, withstanding a 6-0 burst from OC to start the fourth quarter that stretched the home team's lead to 61-49.
But fouls caught up with the Vikings eventually, with Coleman fouling out with 2:15 remaining. With its star player out, OC received a boost from remaining starters Donovan Green and bench guard Kevil Wiltz.
Wiltz scored five straight points that gave the Vikings a three-point lead with 51 seconds to play. Green added a bucket and hit 1 of 2 free throws to tie the game at 75 with 11 seconds remaining.
Then Morris drew up a play that used OC’s tendencies against itself.
“We got a charge on a previous possession," Morris said. "We make a decision to attack the basket again and the guy steps over to take the charge. We make the right basketball play to kick it to our best shooter. McDonald steps up with confidence and makes the three.”
Calvary moves to the semifinals, where it travels to play Hamilton Christian, the No. 2 seed, a 71-65 winner Country Day.
Despite the heartbreaking loss, Dupre was still proud of his team's effort.
“Man, our guys leave it all out there,” Dupre said. “We played from beginning to end and left it all out there. That’s how we play, and the seniors did a good job of setting that tone for us. They played hard, they played strong, they fought through all the adversity and they just made one more play than us.”