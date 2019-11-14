KENNER — Lafayette Christian volleyball coach Bryan Barrett was anxious about his team’s Division IV quarterfinal matchup against John Curtis at the Pontchartrain Center. In his mind, the Patriots were the type of team he would normally see in the semifinals, and their No. 9 seeding was not fitting of their ability.
Barrett also didn’t feel like his team received John Curtis’ best shot when the two teams played earlier this year in the championship game of the Central Catholic tournament. The Knights won the match in straight sets, but Barrett believed the Patriots were emotionally drained after their semifinal win against Central Catholic.
Turns out, Barrett’s worries were warranted. John Curtis gave top-seeded LCA all it wanted and then some Thursday.
“We knew it was going to be a barnburner one way or the other,” Barrett said. “I think the nerves kind of got the best of us. We didn’t play exceptional, but it’s going to happen for both sides. It’s the first game. John Curtis brought a great crowd. They’re loud. They’re in your face. I think we had to kind of work through the nerves, but to their credit, they played really well.”
Still, the Knights (33-4) prevailed in four sets (30-28, 22-25, 30-28, 25-16) to advance to the semifinals for the second year in a row but for the first time in Division IV. LCA is now two wins away from their first state championship in program history.
LCA will play No. 4 Parkview Baptist in the semifinals at 11:50 a.m. Friday on Court 3.
The Knights outlasting the Patriots (32-13) in the first and third sets were critical. In fact, LCA was one point away from clinching the third set before John Curtis battled back to extend the match.
“I think midway through that third game, I could feel some of the edge, the tension, was kind of gone,” Barrett said. “Volleyball is like a dance. There’s an ebb and flow kind of thing, and our flow was better. Once that happened, I could see it in their eyes. They weren’t near as nervous. I felt comfortable.”
“I was nervous the whole time,” Barrett added. “Even in that last one, when we won by nine, I was nervous then to.”
LCA, however, found a way to win that one and cruised through the final set. Kourie Calloway and Kiera Washington led the Knights in kills with 20 and 18, respectively. Washington added 24 digs, while Sam Gilmore produced game highs in assists (55) and digs (29).
“Kiera played well. She did a good job kind of containing things,” Barrett said. “Jordan Lavergne, who’s been injured the last two or three weeks, came in, and she was clutch. She did really well. I had to make a personnel shift there at the end. Kylie Auzene came in and did a good job for us.”
McGehee rallies past ESA
LCA’s former district rival, Episcopa of Acadiana, came up on the wrong end of a dramatic Division V quarterfinal match, losing to Louise McGehee in five sets (24-26, 19-25, 25-11, 25-18, 15-13).
Making their fifth straight trip to the state tournament, the fourth-seeded Falcons (25-13) controlled the match through the first two sets. But the fifth-seeded Hawks, a runner-up in 2017, showed their strong pedigree by rallying in the final three sets to clinch the victory and improve to 28-7 on the season.
Joei Lee and Evelyn Argote led McGehee with 24 and 23 digs, respectively. Jordan Felix produced a team-high 18 kills.
ESA features no seniors and only two juniors, so Falcons coach Ursula Quoyeser returns her entire roster in 2020.
Ascension Episcopal comes up short
For the first time since 2011, the Ascension Episcopal volleyball team’s season will end in the third round
Third-seeded Pope John Paul II beat the sixth-seeded Blue Gators (26-14) in four sets (25-17, 19-25, 25-13, 25-18) in the Division IV quarterfinals. Prior to Thursday, Ascension had reached at least the semifinals seven years in a row and had been to the state finals four of the last five years.
But the Blue Gators graduated eight key seniors last year and returned to the state tournament with a mostly inexperienced group. The matchup against the Jaguars, which had won four straight state titles before losing in the semifinals last year, made for a difficult quarterfinal draw.
Eighth-grader Kira Braun led Ascension with 34 assists. Sophomore Abby Hall produced a team-high 14 kills and added two aces.