Shooting the basketball is unlike playing defense or rebounding in that the latter aspects are much as about effort as anything else.
Really, the only way to improve as a shooter is repetition.
So after a rough night from the field during St. Thomas More’s 46-38 win against St. Michael the Archangel, some of the Cougars’ key players went back to the gym Saturday to take extra shots.
For Christian Trahan and Jack Bech, the latter of whom didn’t play against the Warriors because of a minor injury, they showed up to the Cougardome at 5:30 a.m. For Tobin Thevenot and Carter Domingue, it was 9:30 p.m.
Broussard is hopeful the additional reps could propel top-seeded STM (30-6) to its third straight Division II championship. But as the Cougars prepare to host No. 5 St. Louis in the semifinals at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Broussard said the shooting woes shouldn’t carry over because, in his mind, it can’t get much worse.
“I’m not going to say it was our worst performance of the year — we’ve had a couple of bad ones — but it was not anywhere near our best performance as you could tell,” Broussard said. “Those things happen. That’s how you have upsets in the playoffs. … That’s why you play the games. The No. 1 doesn’t mean anything anymore. They couldn’t care less about if we’re 1 or 10 when there’s four teams left.”
As the top seed, STM will have a distinct advantage playinging at home for the semifinals and the finals should it get there. Broussard would have preferred the semifinals and finals be played at the Cajundome if the LHSAA allowed the Division II teams to do so, but that pitch was rejected.
But to Broussard’s surprise, his players are excited about potentially playing two more games at home. For all the select schools, it’s the first time semifinal games will be played at the home of the higher seed since the boys and girls had a finals-only “Tournament of Champions” in Alexandria in 1982.
Broussard recalls several memorable games against powerhouse teams like St. Augustine and Peabody that featured overflow crowds in the Cougardome. The 2016 Sunkist Shootout final against De La Salle also stood out to Broussard for its atmosphere.
“Sometimes the assistant coaches are more in tune with the players than the head coach,” Broussard said. “(STM assistant coaches Wesley and Nick Cortese) have been saying, ‘Coach, our guys are excited about playing here.’ I get it. I think it’s going to be an electrifying environment — close quarters like that.”
But after Friday’s struggles against St. Michael, Broussard is wary of assuming a semifinal win against St. Louis.
To Broussard, the fact the Saints (23-4) went on the road and rallied to beat No. 4 Lee Magnet 53-51 in the quarterfinals spoke volumes about their ability. St. Louis coach Rick LeBato is also no stranger to Broussard, having led Northside to a state championship in 2006 and also serving as an assistant at UL.
“St. Louis is very impressive,” Broussard said. “I knew (St. Michael) would be well prepared (with coach Drew Hart), and this is not going to be any different because LeBato has been coaching for a long, long time. He’s coached in college, so he has college experience. He’s been around the block, so he’ll come in here and have his team prepared. We’re always ready for some special defenses. We’ve been really working on that. They’ll be ready.
“It seemed like Lee jumped on them early and had them on their heels, and then maybe Lee might have fallen in love with the 3-point shot. It seemed like they just kind of settled for 3s, and then St. Louis kept chipping away. In the first quarter, I think they were down 17-3 — something in that area — and St. Louis just chipped the whole rest of the game and made a big shot at the end.”