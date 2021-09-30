Cecilia will be without star quarterback Alex Soileau when the Bulldogs host Notre Dame on Friday due to a ruptured spleen.
"He's going to be out for a while," Cecilia coach Dennis Skains said.
Soileau had been enjoying a stellar season before the injury, completing 54-of-79 passes for 823 yards and 10 touchdowns with no interceptions.
"It's a huge blow," Skains said. "Alex knew our offense backwards and forwards. He had a great rapport with our receivers, especially Germonie Davis."
Skains, who is keeping the identity of his new starting quarterback under wraps, is getting assistance from Soileau in the coaching department.
"Alex started coming to the coach's meetings," Skains said. "He's helping coach our backup quarterback."
Skains has challenged his defense to rise to the occasion as the Bulldogs (3-1) get ready to host Notre Dame (3-1) Friday.
"Notre Dame is so potent on offense," he said. "If the defense isn't where they're supposed to be, we'll die a slow death against Notre Dame. You'll look up and they're on a 12-play drive that has consumed seven minutes of the clock."
Carencro losing close ones
Although Carencro has a 1-3 record, the Bears could easily be 4-0 with narrow losses to Acadiana, Lafayette High and Ruston.
"We're not about moral victories," Carencro coach Tony Courville said. "We have to learn how to finish games. We've played some pretty good competition, but they don't care what we're going through."
The Bears are keeping a positive attitude heading into this week's game at St. Martinville (3-1).
"We've had an excellent week of practice," Courville said. "We got back at 1:45 a.m. from Ruston. We usually watch film and do some things on Saturday morning, but I gave them a couple days off to get away, and the kids responded with some great practices."
Carencro and St. Martinville both feature standout dual-threat quarterbacks. Chantz Ceasar has totaled 609 yards of offense with nine scores for the Bears, while Tanner Harrison has 559 yards and seven touchdowns for St. Martinville.
"Their quarterback is 6-foot-1, 200 pounds, Courville said. "Ours is 6-foot-3, 205. When you have quarterbacks capable of running the football, it can put defenses in a bind. We'll have to account for Harrison on every play."
With his ability to throw, Ceasar is able to keep defenses honest against the Bears' veer offense. Last week, the junior threw it 19 times against Ruston. His favorite targets have been running back Jaylon John and Kalen Beavers, who is averaging 26 yards per catch with two touchdowns.
Beavers and his twin brother Koen are the sons of former Carencro star Derrick Beavers, who played at LSU. Kalen is a receiver, and Koen is a defensive back.
Blue Gators face rival
Ascension Episcopal, which comes into this week's District 7-2A contest against Catholic-New Iberia with a 3-1 record, has thrived behind quarterback Cade Dardar.
Dardar has completed 47-of-81 passes for 999 yards and 12 touchdowns with no interceptions for the Blue Gators, who have won three straight after an overtime loss to Lafayette High.
"He's having a really good year," Ascension coach Matt Desormeaux said. "He's been making good decisions. He's a good athlete with a good arm. He's not putting the ball in bad situations, and he's had some receivers go up and get the ball."
Dardar has had success throwing to receivers Britt Campbell and Austin Mills, who have hauled in 34 receptions for 719 yards and 11 scores.
"Britt is a first-year starter who has really developed," Desormeaux said. "As a freshman and sophomore, he had good hands, but he wasn't very fast. He's a weight-room, powerlifting guy who trains year-round."
The Blue Gators' defense, which has posted two straight shutouts, has been led by linebacker Hayden Cormier and defensive tackle Maxie Baudoin.
"Hayden has been playing lights out," Desormeaux said. "He also plays some tight end, but we need him on defense. He flies around and makes plays. Maxie is playing well. He's doing a better job of using his hands. It's hard to block him one on one when he uses his hands."