When St. Thomas More boys basketball coach Danny Broussard looks at the University High team his fourth-seeded Cougars will play in the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Boys Basketball Tournament for the second straight year, he sees somewhat of a reflection of his own club in terms of personnel.
Neither team will have an advantage in terms of experience when they meet in the Division II state semifinals at 4:45 p.m. Wednesday at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles. Top-seeded U-High will be making its sixth straight appearance in the state tournament, while the Cougars are in Lake Charles for the fifth time in the past six years.
But there are some significant differences between this year's teams and those that played in last year's Division II state championship game, a 65-55 STM win.
“Interestingly enough, we’re kind of in the same boat,” Broussard said. “It’s kind of like a whole brand new bunch of guys.”
The Cougars enter at full strength, while U-High’s leading scorer, Clemson football signee Bryton Constantin, suffered a knee injury in the regular-season finale against Baker and won't play this week.
It would be disingenuous to say the Cougars don’t have a star player. He’s just a sophomore, but STM’s Jaden Shelvin is one of better young players in the Acadiana area. The 6-foot-2 guard is averaging a team-high 16 points per game and scored 18 points in the Cougars’ quarterfinal victory against David Thibodaux.
Still, relatively speaking, both teams are a remolded version of what they were last year. Each is more balanced and doesn’t rely as much on one player to do the heavy lifting. Though he didn’t play in last year’s championship game, U-High’s best player, Eric Reed, is gone, and so is STM’s Jonathan Cisse, the Most Outstanding Player in last year’s championship game.
This year both teams, neither of which has much size, rely on depth more than anything else. In STM’s 26-point win against Thomas Jefferson in the second round, 13 Cougars scored. In the Cubs’ case, coach Joe Spencer often plays as many as 10 players and substitutes five players at a time early in games.
“It’s not one of these games where you can game plan for one or two (scorers),” Broussard said. “You’re going to have to guard all of them. You can’t really help too much because they’ve got guys that all can score the basketball. As a matter of fact, in that second five (Spencer) brought in the other night (against Lee Magnet in the quarterfinals), I thought one of his next best shooters was in that second five.”
Aside from Constantin, three U-High players are averaging at least nine points, including sharpshooting junior Milan Mejia. Spencer uses a deep bench in order to pressure teams throughout games, something Broussard also likes to do.
“Watching them on film, they seem to be a little bit more athletic and quicker than we are,” Broussard said. “That’s a concern. They seem to have a lot of speed on the court, so that worries me.”
For Broussard, U-High is not just a mirror of his own team in ways; it’s also a window into the past. Mejia is the son of one of his own former players, Pablo Mejia.
The younger Mejia has done his part to make up for the loss of Constantin, which Broussard feels will be negligible Wednesday.
“Ironically enough, it seems like to me maybe the team’s found a new identity,” Broussard said. “Sometimes what happens when a team loses a good player, they kind of bond together. It seems like to me they’re playing some really good basketball right now.
“So I’m not sure how much of a factor (that will be). I just think they’ve really bonded together. It looks they’re playing just as good, if not better, without him.”