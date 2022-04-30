BROUSSARD - It was the crispest of performances but Notre Dame managed to put enough offense and enough defense together to beat Holy Savior Menard 6-3 Friday to advance to the finals of the LHSAA Division III State Tournament at St. Julien Park.
With the win, the top seed Lady Pios will play No. 2 seed St. Charles, a 15-9 winner over Houma Christian, for the state championship.
"You have to find ways to win games like this," Notre Dame coach Dale Serie said. "I always say great teams figure out ways to win and with shaky umpiring both ways it threw our timing off tonight.
"We have to get some rest and get it back together but I'm proud of my team tonight. Anytime you can win and anytime you go to the state championship, I'm proud of them."
Maci Bergeron had two doubles and scored two runs while Abigail Savoy homered as Notre Dame twice took the lead and both times Menard rallied to tie the game but the Lady Pios were able to put together three runs over the last three innings and hold the Lady Eagles scoreless to advance to the state title game and defense their championship from last year.
"We get the opportunity to do this again," Serie said. "We get the chance to play for our fourth state championship. I'm excited. Our girls are excited. They deserve it and we want to bring back a state title to Crowley."
Opelousas Catholic 1, St. John 0
All year long, Opelousas Catholic has won with pitching and defense.
It was mo different Friday night in the Division IV semifinal against St. John as freshman Ashley Little and the OC defense held the Lady Eagles scoreless while the Lady Viking offense score a run on an error in the sixth inning for the only run of the game as top seed Opelousas Catholic advanced to the Division IV championship game against No. 2 seed Calvary Baptist, a 7-1 winner over Riverside Academy.
"We won the same way we won all year, great pitching and great defense," OC coach William Pitre said. "That's been our motto all year. Keep the pitches low in the zone, play defense behind it and scratch a couple of runs across. Tonight it was one run ad we won."
It was all about Little in the circle as the freshman allowed two hits and struck out four in seven innings of work.
"She was great," Pitre said. "She started about half the time for us last year and about half the time this year. She's a really good softball player, a really good pitcher but a really special person as well."
Emily Jesclard reached third base and then came home on a throwing error by the St. John pitcher in the sixth inning.
"It's not how I drew it up at all but I've said all year that small ball would have to help us and tonight it did," Pitre said. "And now we're playing for a state championship."