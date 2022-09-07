Lafayette High turned in the most dominating performance since Cedric Figaro took over as head coach, rolling past H.L. Bourgeois 56-7 in its season opener last week.
Yet as impressive as the win was, Figaro believes the Lions can play a lot better.
“For me, the score wasn’t really indicative of what happened in the game,” Figaro said. “We played well in some areas and in some parts of the game. But we also played poorly at times. There were basic things that we do on offense and on defense that we just didn’t do consistently enough.”
Figaro admits correcting those things won’t be easy, considering the final score.
“Winning kind of makes it harder, because we won,” Figaro said. “The kids look at it as ‘Hey, we won.’ But what they don’t understand, they did the wrong things and won. We have to keep our focus on trying to do things the way we want them done.”
The Lions (1-0) will have a chance to build upon their Week 1 performance when they travel to face the Comeaux Spartans in the District 3-5A opener at 7 p.m. on Friday.
“We told them to celebrate the win for 24 hours and then get ready to move on to the next game,” Figaro said. “The kids understand that. It’s not like they are riding on Cloud 9. They are ready to go.”
The Spartans, on the other hand, were on the opposite end of a lop-sided score, falling 61-12 at St. Thomas More.
Injuries to star receiver Jaylon Domingeaux, who was hurt during a kickoff return, and a lack of a running game ultimately was too much to overcome for the Spartans offensively. Domingeaux is questionable for the game against the Lions.
“On our first two possessions, we scored touchdowns,” Holden said. “But then we lost both of our slot receivers to injuries. When we were healthy, we showed what we can do. There are some things we have to fix, but we’re good.”
With two teams experiencing different outcomes in the opening week, Figaro warns that his Lions don’t overlook the Spartans.
“Comeaux has talented kids all over the field,” Figaro said. “They are big, fast and talented. They didn’t put it altogether in the first game against STM. Comeaux is going to be a lot better than they were in that game. Kids are going to be kids, and they are going to look at the scores and compare. They aren’t taking into consideration that was STM and not us. If we look past them, we’re going to be in trouble.”
Spartans remain confident in their ability to be successful, despite the lopsided defeat against the Cougars. Hence, Holden expecting Friday’s game to be quite the battle.
“It’s going to be a fight,” Holden said. “Lafayette High is well-coached, offensive and defensive lines are good and explosive and their quarterback and running backs look great. It’s going to be important that we execute and play up to our standard if we’re going to win.”
While some may question the defense’s performance against the Cougars, Holden was adamant Comeaux must improve in all facets of the game.
“We’ve got to be better tackling and better in coverage,” Holden said. “But we have to be better on both sides of the ball. It is inexcusable that we only scored 12 points on offense. So, yes we have to get better.”