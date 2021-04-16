It might not have taken Kaplan High long to come up with a new football coach — not quite a month since relieving Stephen Lotief of his coaching duties with the Pirates.
But becoming a head football coach is something Cory Brodie has dreamed about as long as he can remember.
On Friday, that dream became a reality when Brodie was named Kaplan's football coach.
“Most kids grow up dreaming of playing for LSU or playing in the NFL,” the 29-year-old Brodie said. “I always wanted to be a football coach.”
Brodie grew up around coaches.
His father Craig was a coach Cory's entire life. He helped Carencro win a state title in 1992 before returning to Catholic High of New Iberia to help the Panthers win one for the first time since 1962 as well.
His uncle is Brent Indest, who recently retired after decades of being a successful head coach at Abbeville, Crowley, Carencro, Kaplan and Catholic High.
Despite his longtime dream, Brodie said he wasn’t heavily pursuing head coaching jobs just yet. He just finished up a season as Vermilion Catholic’s boys basketball coach and defensive coordinator in football.
Something about the Kaplan's opening, though, just seemed like a good fit.
“I had a long talk with my dad and my uncle,” Brodie said. “They felt like I was ready for it. (Indest) was obviously familiar with the school and the staff. It just seemed like the right place.
“This isn’t the kind of program where you have to blow everything up and start from scratch. It’s already a successful program. There’s already a good staff there.”
Brodie said that became clearer to him when he met with principal Patricia Thibodaux and the school’s search committee.
“I just loved the energy in the room,” he said. “I just felt like they want to do things the right way. I felt like we were all on the same page.”
In addition to growing up in coaching offices, Brodie served as a student assistant for two years while at UL and as a volunteer assistant at Carencro for Indest and at Berwick with his father. He has served as defensive coordinator at Central Catholic and Vermilion Catholic before accepting this position.
"Coach Brodie exudes all of the traits we are looking for in a leader and a teacher," Thibodeaux said. "I am confident he will maintain our tradition of excellence, both in the classroom and on the field at Kaplan High School."
Brodie said he begins his head coaching career with high expectations.
“I understand how successful they’ve both been in their careers, but I want to be more successful than both of them,” he insisted. “If I don’t have those kind of expectations, I feel like I’d be shortchanging the people at Kaplan.
“I welcome the comparisons and the high expectations. I have very high expectations.”
Brodie said he probably won’t be as openly emotional on the sidelines as his father or uncle, but hewill be equally as passionate.
“I think what some people see as anger from them, I see as passion,” he laughed. “With me being younger, my temperament might be a little different than theirs, but my passion will be the same.
“I think players feed off that passion. I’ve never met a good player that didn’t want to be coached hard.”
Brodie said his plans are be more of an overseer as a head coach and doesn’t consider himself as a micro-manager.
“I’m going to let my coordinators and assistants coach,” he said.
Brodie said he isn’t married to any one offensive scheme, but does plan on opening it up “a little bit more” than the Wing-T offense the Pirates ran under Lotief.
With that said, Brodie and his staff haven’t begun mapping things out. At least one spot on the staff is still open.
“My goal is to be the head coach at Kaplan for a very long time,” Brodie said. “Helping kids is something I greatly value.”