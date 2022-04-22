The magical run for the No. 22-seeded Acadiana Wreckin' Rams softball team rolls on.
The Lady Rams knocked off No. 6 Central 2-0 Thursday to advance to the Class 5A quarterfinals.
“I am so excited for these girls, they played their hearts out,” said emotional Acadiana coach Kevin Smith after the big win. “No one is going to out work this group and they proved it today, that is a great team win.”
Acadiana’s offense was kept at bay until the 3rd inning. Madison Lendermen opened the scoring in the bottom of the third inning and would score again after Madeline Bullock was walked with the bases loaded.
Smith said he told his team to just be patient offensively and go with the pitches that were given to them.
“I just told them that we know what she is throwing this is the third time we see her,” Smith said. “Just stay patient and go with the pitch you want.”
Acadiana’s sophomore pitcher Kailey Dwyer walked away with a shutout thanks to her efforts. Smith said he has been working with Dwyer for a few years and is only a sophomore but has the confidence of a senior.
Dwyer’s calmness and confident attitude reflected on Acadiana’s defensive performance. Acadiana’s offense struggled to score runs but they made sure Central’s did not have a chance to get going.
Acadiana’s best defensive play came in the top of the 4th inning where a perfectly-placed pitch by Dwyer led to a double play that ended the inning.
The play swung momentum in Acadiana’s favor and Dwyer remained confidence and calm.
“When she (Dwyer) is confident, everyone is confident,” Smith said. “She can spin that ball like a beast and let me tell you she spun that ball tonight.”
Acadiana’s defense mimicked Dwyer’s attitude throughout the game. Every move by Acadiana’s defense was calculated and it paid off.
Dwyer said her mentality during games is something she prides herself on and never wants negativity to affect her or her teammates.
“I can’t let anything negative that happens affect me,” Dwyer said. “If I do it affects my emotions then it starts to affect my team around me so I try to stay calm for them.”
Acadiana will begin their preparations for Saturday’s matchup with the No. 3-ranked Walker Wildcats.
This will not be the first matchup between the two teams as they met earlier this season where Walker won 11-1. Smith said he’s enjoying the win today but knows that Walker will be a tough team to beat.
“They are a great team, they hit the ball well and they pitch the ball well,” Smith said. “We just need to take the same approach we always taken this whole season, we have to worry about ourselves before we can worry about anyone else.”