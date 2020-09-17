Lafayette High graduate and former LSU pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis made history at the Rome Diamond League meet Thursday, breaking Sergey Bubka’s 26-year-old outdoor world record when he cleared 6.15 meters (20 feet, 2 inches) on his second attempt.
Duplantis came close to clearing the bar on his first attempt, then broke the record on his second try.
Bubka set the outdoor record of 6.14 meters (20 feet, 1½ inches) in July 1994 in Sestriere, Italy.
The feat caps a stellar season for Duplantis, who competes under the Swedish flag (his mother, Helena, is a native of Sweden and former heptathlete). Duplantis is unbeaten since last year's World Championships in Doha, where he took the silver medal behind American Sam Kendricks.
On Feb. 8, Duplantis broke the overall world record in Torun, Poland, with a jump of 6.17 meters, breaking the record set in 2014 by Renaud Lavillenie. One week later, in Glasgow, Scotland, Duplantis upped the record to 6.18 meters.