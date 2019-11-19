There was a time when St. Thomas More football coach Jim Hightower would have been frustrated by an unintended consequence of his program’s success: a first-round bye in the playoffs.
But at this point, it’s beginning to happen almost every year. As the No. 1 seed in this year’s Division II playoffs, the Cougars (8-2) enjoyed a first-round bye for the fifth time since the postseason was split between select and nonselect schools in 2013.
“Enjoyed,” of course, is the key word there. Conventional wisdom says postseason byes are a good thing, and no coach is aiming to lose regular-season games to avoid them. But at least, in theory, it welcomes the potential for rust.
“I guess you can look at it both ways really, and I’d say, in the old days, I probably wouldn’t have cared for it very much,” said Hightower, whose team hosts No. 9 Evangel Christian on Friday. “But lately we’ve kind of found a way to make it work. I think it’s been very positive for us. We’ve kind of backed up and worked on fundamentals last week and gave them a day or two off.
“So it kind of recharged our batteries and then got back to work again this week. I guess we’ll see on Friday whether it worked well or not, but the last couple of years, it’s been OK for us.”
It’s true. The Cougars have reached the state final, including winning it all in 2016, three of the past four years. The years it advanced to the championship game, STM received a first-round bye. The year they didn’t, the Cougars lost in the semifinals.
So it appears STM has figured out the right recipe to limit rust and maintain momentum when given the extra week off. Another parish program, Lafayette Christian, experienced it for the first time last week.
The Knights, the two-time Division IV champion who moved up in class, enter the Division III playoffs this week after earning the No. 1 seed and a first-round bye. Because there are only 11 teams in this year’s Division III bracket, five teams earned byes. Still, considering the Knights won Division IV titles as the No. 4 seed both times, this is an unfamiliar position for the budding powerhouse.
“I look at it as a good thing,” said LCA coach Jacarde Carter, whose team hosts No. 9 Holy Savior Menard. “It’s a reward for us having a pretty good season so far. We worked on ourselves a lot. We were able to get a little bit healthier, get our feet underneath us and correct some mistakes that we’ve had in the past few weeks.”
STM doesn’t appear to be as healthy as the Knights are heading into its first postseason game. Third-leading receiver Patrick Robichaux, who’s totaled 23 receptions for 311 yards and five touchdowns, is at least one player who won’t be healthy enough to play against Evangel (6-4).
“We’re probably about like most people that have been through 12, 13, 14 weeks,” Hightower said. “We have some guys nicked up. We’ll be without our wide receiver, Patrick Robichaux. He’s mending from a broken collarbone. We’ve got another broken collarbone at running back, Camden Rentrop. We’ve got a defensive tackle recovering from a high ankle sprain. He’s still a week or two away.
“So we’re missing a few guys, but all in all, we can’t complain about where we’re at for this time of the season. I think most of the guys be able to return if we go far enough. Some of them would be able to play next week, I think.”
But STM has carried the burden of expectations all season, and with an opportunity to avenge last year’s 55-46 loss to University High in the championship game, Hightower notices a sense of urgency in practice.
“I think we had a great week last week, and I feel real good about what we got done (Monday),” Hightower said. “I think our kids are still tuned into the task at hand and excited about the opportunity to play again. I feel good about where we’re at as far as the mental, emotional stage that we’re in. I think our kids are still hungry to play.”
Similarly, LCA seemingly always plays with a chip on its shoulder, and that hasn’t changed with the Knights garnering the top seed. Keep in mind, they aren’t the defending champions in this division.
“We definitely have something to prove,” Carter said.