The Highland Baptist girls basketball team's bid to make a return appearance to the state tournament came up short in the Division IV quarterfinals, losing 62-42 to Southern Lab in New Iberia on Saturday.
Mikiyiah Olivier scored 19 points and Bri Sensley added 16 points, but the No. 4 Bears made only 15 of 29 free throws.
Kiara Comeaux, who scored 22 points in Highland Baptist's regional win over St. Mary's, picked up three quick fouls and was held scoreless.
"In order to stay in a game like this, free throws are vital," Bears coach Carol Sensley said. "We missed way too many free throws to keep it close."
The Kittens (19-11) used their size advantage to limit the Bears to one shot on many possessions. On the other end of the floor, the taller Kittens frequently grabbed offensive rebounds.
"We didn't adjust well to the physical part of the game," Sensley said. "Southern Lab is talented. Coming in, I knew they were strong. I knew they had a good inside game, and I knew that they were very athletic, physical and strong. They were exactly what I thought they would be."
The No. 5 Kittens used an 11-0 second quarter run and a 10-0 run in the fourth quarter to advance to the semifinals where they will face No. 1 Ouachita Christian (31-1) on Tuesday at the Alario Center in Westwego.
Shaila Forman scored 19 points, Asia Patin added 14 points, Madison Alcerro scored 11 and Kinsley James added 10 points for the 19-11 Kittens, who started an eighth-grader, two freshmen and two sophomores.
"I feel amazing about it," Kittens coach Quianna Chaney said. "I just told them that they don't know the magnitude of what they just did. They shouted out that they're not done yet.
"That let's me know that what I've tried to instill in them, what I've tried to do this entire season, has settled in. I've planted that seed, and it's just growing."
When the game ended, Chaney carried a large placard of the Division IV playoff bracket across the court to the contingent of Southern Lab fans, who celebrated the program's first state tournament appearance since 2018.
"This is something I wanted to do to mark their journey," said Chaney, who won three state titles at Southern Lab as a player. "Thus far, it's been a great motivational tool for them. We take it everywhere we go, hang it in the locker room, or put it in the front of the school in the lobby. The goal is for them to see their steps and their progress."
The Kittens lost 11 of their first 16 games, facing a grueling nondistrict schedule that included Class 5A No. 1 Walker, No. 4 Ponchatoula, and three of the four teams that reached the Division I semifinals.
"I needed the girls to see every type of team possible, so when we got to the playoffs, we'd already seen the scrappiest, the tallest and the shooters."
Chaney compared Highland Baptist's style of play, which features a heavy dose of 3-point shooting to St. Amant, which is still alive in the Class 5A bracket.
"I knew my strength and how long and quick we are," she said. "I wanted to try the man-to-man pressure.
"Highland Baptist is an experienced team. I told our girls that the hardest team to beat is an experienced team. Highland Baptist knows what it takes to get there. They know when to push and pull back. My team is young, so I've been trying to prepare them."