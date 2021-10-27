CARENCRO – It has been less than a year since the Carencro Bears won its first football state championship since 1992.
While the Bears entered this season with lofty expectations of repeating as state champions, the encore campaign has proven to be quite challenging.
Challenging not only because of the wealth of talent lost via graduation, or the quality of opponents on their schedule, but because of the number of trials and tribulations the Bears have endured in the first eight weeks of the season.
Injuries have come in bunches for the Bears, who have seen several key players go down with ailments on both sides of the football.
“Everyone from the coaching staff to the players have managed to remain positive throughout this situation,” Bears head coach Tony Courville said. “Anytime a player – any player – within our program gets hurt it is like a gut punch. It hurts, but I feel like we are all very optimistic about things moving forward.”
Despite those injuries, the Bears have still managed to find success posting an overall record of 4-4 and a 2-0 record in District 5-4A.
But continuing the pursuit of their preseason goal of winning a second consecutive state championship is only going to be tougher moving forward.
Like St. Thomas More, which will be hosting the Bears at 7 p.m. Friday, Carencro has now lost its starting quarterback to injury. Chantz Ceasar suffered a season-ending injury during last week's loss to Brother Martin.
Ceasar had rushed for 591 yards and 13 touchdowns on 124 carries, while completing 29 of 59 passes for 431 yards, six touchdowns and one interception.
“We have been dealing with the I-word and the I-word is injuries all season long,” Courville said. “But look nobody is going to feel sorry for us. I don’t want the fact that we have been injured to be used as an excuse. It’s not an excuse, it is a fact, but that’s part of the game. We have to just figure it out.”
Figuring it out in the final two games of the regular season won’t be an easy task for the Bears, who will finish out the regular season against Westgate after the Week 9 road game to St. Thomas More.
“We have more than 60 players on the team and as usual we are going to have to rely on both our running game and our defense,” Courville said. “It is going to be important that our offensive line and running backs continue to do what they do week to week. Our backs will definitely have to carry the load.”
Dontae Darjean and Jaylon John are going to be two of the backs the Bears will be counting on to help the offense remain successful. Darjean has rushed for 553 yards and six touchdowns on 110 carries, while John has rushed for 475 yards and three scores on 74 carries.
“All we can do is control the controllable,” Courville said, “and manage the uncontrollable. That’s what we’re trying to do.”
Successfully running the football will be paramount for the Bears against STM, as Courville believes limiting the Cougars’ number possessions in the game is key to coming away with a victory.
“We’re going to have to play error-free football, win time of possession, force turnovers defensively and be sound in special teams to win,” Courville said. “Best way to defend them is by keeping their offense on the sidelines by limiting their possessions.”