PRAIRIE BASSE - Two weeks ago, Diesel Solair was thrust into the starting quarterback role for the Cecilia Bulldogs, but the freshman looked like a seasoned veteran in Friday's District 6-4A game at Beau Chene.
Solair, who was having a breakout season at running back before quarterback Alex Soileau was sidelined with an injury, accounted for three touchdowns as the Bulldogs (5-2, 2-0) came from behind to beat the Gators 40-20.
In the first six minutes of the first quarter, the teams combined to score 27 points.
On the second play from scrimmage, Beau Chene quarterback Jhykai Sharp completed a short screen pass to running back Russell Wheeler, who scored from 46 yards out.
Ridge Collins received the ensuing kickoff at the Cecilia 2 and rambled 86 yards to set up the first of two rushing touchdowns for sophomore Corey Broussard.
Collins, who added a 61-yard return in the second half, finished with 207 all-purpose yards on eight touches with a fumble recovery.
"He's one of the guys we like back there returning kicks," Skains said of the 5-foot-11, 205-pound junior linebacker. "He's just a man among boys. He's getting into shape where we can play him on both sides of the ball a little more."
After the Bulldogs' first score, Jayden Blueitt returned the ensuing kickoff 50 yards to set up another touchdown for Wheeler that put the Gators ahead 13-7.
From there, the Bulldogs scored 26 consecutive points. Solari rushed for two TDs and threw another to Cade Poirier. Broussard, who rushed for 64 yards on eight carries, added his second scoring run, and Germonie Davis tossed a 78-yard halfback pass to Jayden Singleton for the final points.
"I think our offense played well," Skains said. "They bailed us out tonight. We didn't play very well on defense from beginning to end, but a lot of offensive plays pushed us over the top."
Solair completed 12 of 14 passes for 241 yards and a score, while also rushing for 109 yards and two touchdowns.
"He just gets better every week," Skains said of the freshman. "He had baptism under fire, facing Notre Dame and Breaux Bridge in his first two starts. He's a hard worker. He wants to do it right, and he wasn't happy with his play the past couple of weeks."
Breagan Brasseaux, who rushed for two TDs in last week's win over Breaux Bridge, missed Friday's game with a high ankle sprain. In his absence, defensive stars Kennedy Livings (3 rushes, 40 yards), Poirier (4 touches, 31 yards) and Collins played both ways.
Late in the third quarter, Sharp threw an 8-yard TD pass to Devin Auzenne that cut the deficit to 33-20. Despite the loss, Beau Chene fans are excited about the program's progress under first-year coach Marques Lewis. The Gators (5-2, 1-1) are on track for a winning season and a playoff berth after only making one postseason appearance (2016) in the past 14 years.
"Every day I preach consistency and competition to our kids," Lewis said. "Being consistent, accountable and reliable - those are key markers with building a program. They're buying into it, I appreciate them buying into it, and moving forward I think we're going to do great."