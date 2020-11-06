No matter who gets the ball out of the backfield, Traylon Prejean has all the confidence in the world in his Carencro High teammates.
In the Golden Bears' decisive 49-7 home win over Abbeville High Friday night, eight different players received at least two carries out of the backfield.
Led by senior running backs Prejean and Kendrell Williams, the Golden Bears (6-0) ran for over 340 yards and five touchdowns on 41 attempts.
"I'm not lying, I believe in every single back we have," Prejean said. "Whoever is getting the ball, I know they're going to make a play. Since the summer we've been building our chemistry ... we believe in those guys."
Prejean ran for 45 yards and a touchdown on eight attempts, while Williams tallied 95 yards and a touchdown on his eight carries. Quarterback Tavion Faulk added 59 yards and a pair of touchdowns on the ground, also completing three of his six pass attempts for 35 yards.
Sophomore quarterback Chantz Caesar threw a 41-yard TD strike to junior tight end Ryan Perry on his lone pass attempt of the night, adding 18 yards on the ground.
Junior backs Dontae Darjean, Jaylon John and Josiah Granger, and sophomore Kevin Bernard combined for the remaining Carencro rushing yards.
"Our offense, that's what they do," Carencro coach Tony Courville said. "The coaching staff and those kids, they take tremendous pride in what they do on daily basis in preparation and it always shows on Friday nights."
The Golden Bears will host undefeated St. Thomas More (6-0) next Friday night. It can be a difficult task to keep a team focused the week before a big game -- especially if you add Homecoming to the mix. But the coaches and players knew how important it is to stay focused on the team in front of them.
"It was homecoming week for us, so I think you can ask any high school coach in America, it's always a difficult week because of all the extracurricular activities," Courville added.
"This team understands that we have some goals we want to accomplish and we still have to stay focused on those goals. We keep talking about keeping the main thing the main thing, and every week we call it an opportunity."
"We just stay focused on the main thing, and the main thing is the game that's ahead of us," Williams said. "To focus on this game we had to have perfect preparation all week, so that's what we did. When it's time for practice, it's time to focus on practice.
"When it was time for homecoming events, we were all for the school spirit, but when it was time for football we were 10 toes deep into football and our preparation."
Defensively, the Golden Bears forced five punts, one turnover on downs and an interception return touchdown from senior linebacker Davon Francis.
Junior running back Blake Saddler led the Wildcats in rushing with 57 yards on his 11 carries.
The two squads played a scoreless first quarter, but the Bears broke open the scoring a couple minutes into the second quarter when Prejean punched the ball in from three yards out.
The TD capped an 11 play, 73-yard drive that took more than four and a half minutes off the clock.
After a quick three-and-out for the defense, it took just three plays for the Bears to extend the lead as Williams dashed for a 55-yard touchdown. The two-point run for junior running back Dontae Darjean put the Bears ahead 14-0 with 6:17 remaining in the first half.
"I saw a hole, but then it closed up so I bounced it to the outside and I just beat them with my speed," Williams explained. "When I saw the end zone, it was over with."
The scoring surge continued on Carencro's next possession when Caesar hit an open Perry for the 41-yard score at the 2:49 mark of the quarter. Perry also caught the two-point attempt to make it a 22-0 game.
Two plays later and the defense joined the scoring party as Francis picked off the Wildcat pass attempt and ran it 46 yards the other way to jump ahead by 29 points with just over two minutes left in the half.
The first half scoring wasn't quite finished though as Faulk orchestrated a seven play, 53-yard scoring drive which he capped with a five-yard TD run as time expired in the half.
Faulk opened the third quarter with another touchdown run as he recovered his own fumble on a hand off exchange and proceeded to run it in from 28 yards out to cap a quick four-play drive.
Abbeville put together an 80-yard drive that took five minutes off the clock on their ensuing possession, breaking up the shutout bid with a 22-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Jaidyn O'Brien to senior wideout Jacorlin Davis at the 4:55 mark of the third quarter.
Darjean's 15-yard score at the 9:44 mark of the fourth quarter capped the scoring for the night and put the finishing touches on the home win to set up next week's battle of the unbeatens.
"Incrementally we're getting better week to week in all three phases," said Courville. "I think we're on the right track. Obviously, we're going to play against a heck of a team next week, I have tremendous respect for that coaching staff and those players, and it's going to be a good litmus test for us."