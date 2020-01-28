Lance Myers, who served as Church Point's defensive coordinator this past season, has been hired as Gueydan's football coach, he confirmed to The Acadiana Advocate on Tuesday.
Myers replaces Rod Moy, who stepped down after three seasons as Gueydan's coach to take the same position at Abbeville.
While at Gueydan, Moy authored a turnaround of a program that won just three games the three years before he was hired. Moy compiled an 18-16 record with three straight playoff appearances, including winning first-round games the past two seasons.
Myers said he was impressed by the transformation Gueydan made under Moy, having faced them in scrimmages while he was an assistant at Elton.
"This summer, now that I'm at Church Point, we played them in 7-on-7s," Myers said. "That's where I saw the improvement now from then, and I saw all the parent support they had at the 7-on-7 tournament and the financial support and all the new uniforms he got and everything. It just made it intriguing because to me, to take a job, you want a commitment from outside of the program."
Myers, 36, took over the Church Point defense after serving as Elton's defensive coordinator the previous two seasons. Hehas been coaching high school football for 12 years, previously serving as an assistant at his alma mater, Iota.
Myers played on two Iota teams that reached the state finals, including winning it all in 1999 as a sophomore.
"It's a great feeling," Myers said of new job. "Being a head coach has always been a goal of mine ever since I first started coaching 12 years ago. Like I said, it's still going to be a challenge because I put a lot of pressure on myself. So all the great things coach Moy has done, I don't plan on going there and just kind of coasting from what they've been doing. I plan on trying to raise the bar even further."
Myers' Church Point defense turned into a stingy unit once it became healthier. The Bears started the year starting seven sophomores on defense because of injuries, but after a Week 2 loss to Southside to fall to 0-2 on the season, Church Point won eight straight games while allowing only 15.1 points per game in that stretch.
Church Point's playoff exit was also a low-scoring affair — 14-13 loss in the second round to eventual runner-up Jennings.
Myers said he's always run a 3-4 defensive system and will probably continue to do that. He's also a fan of pro-style offenses, which is what Moy ran at Gueydan, but Myers said ultimately base his scheme off personnel.
"I want to get Gueydan to be equal to some of those big-time 1A programs," Myers said. "Every year when the brackets come out, you always look to see where Haynesville's going to be, where Oak Grove's going to be. I want it to start being, when the brackets come out, 'Where is Gueydan located?' I want other teams to have to worry about if they're on the same side of the bracket as Gueydan. I want us to be mentioned in that category with those guys."