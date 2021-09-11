JuJuan Johnson, QB, Lafayette Christian
The Lafayette Christian Knights were firing on all cylinders offensively in their 47-27 week 2 victory over Lafayette High thanks to their dynamic passing attack led by sophomore quarterback JuJuan Johnson. The Knights got things going early with Johnson hitting a pair of long bombs to score on the first drive and kept that momentum up the rest of the way, finishing 14 of 16 passing with 277 yards and four touchdowns and also carried the ball nine times for 94 yards and two more touchdowns.
Jacob Cormier, RB, Iota
The Iota Bulldogs needed sophomore running back Jacob Cormier to step up as their primary ball carrier this week, and he answered the call in the Bulldogs’ 32-30 week 2 victory over St. Louis. Cormier was unstoppable in this one, finishing with 303 yards and three touchdowns on 33 carries in the Bulldogs’ first win of the season, which was a big one against a formidable St. Louis team.
Chantz Ceaser, QB, Carencro
The Carencro Bears avenged their week 1 loss with a commanding 45-21 victory over Southside in week 2, and junior quarterback Chantz Ceaser led the charge offensively. Ceaser was a true dual-threat under center in this one, finishing with 135 yards on 8 of 10 passing while also leading the Bears’ run-heavy veer attack with a team high 105 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 16 carries.
Tylon Citizen, RB, Church Point
The Church Point Bears showed no signs of rust in their return to the field this week in which they delivered a strong 32-8 win over 3A rival Kaplan, and they leaned on their dependable ground game once again in which junior running back Tylon Citizen led the way. Citizen finished 162 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries as the Bears’ primary ball carrier and appears locked into the lead role moving forward.
Cade Dardar, QB, Ascension Episcopal
The Ascension Episcopal Blue Gators' passing attack carried over their momentum from week 1 with a 56-22 victory over Catholic of Pointe Coupee led by another big performance from junior quarterback Cade Dardar. The Blue Gators saw Dardar throw for 338 yards and four touchdowns on 11 of 15 passing in what's becoming one of the more dangerous air attacks in the area, and he also run for 53 yards and a touchdown.