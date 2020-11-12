It wasn’t that Teurlings Catholic played poorly in the first two sets of Thursday’s quarterfinals matchup against No. 8 St. Scholastica. The No. 1 team in Division II simply thought it could be better.
The Rebels opened with two narrow set wins, and yet they felt sluggish after their start was delayed because of earlier matches. But the thing about being the eight-time defending state champion is there’s always the potential to put it all together.
SSA may have hung close for the first two sets, but by the third Teurlings showed why the road to the title continues to run through them with a dominant third set to take the 25-21, 25-19, 25-9 sweep and secure a spot in the semifinals for the ninth consecutive year.
Teurlings (19-2) now faces No. 4 Vandebilt Catholic at 11 a.m. on Friday at the Pontchartrain Center in Kenner.
“The first two sets, they (SSA) were playing,” Teurlings coach Terry Hebert said. “I told my girls that they wanted it more than we did. We weren’t playing to our potential and they were playing phenomenal.
“But once we settled in — I wasn’t expecting that third set to go that way, I was waiting for them to come back, but Regan (Richey) got into a good serving rhythm back there and we were able to get some young players in. I was excited about that.”
Senior Paige Guidry said the spark came in the huddle between the second and third sets.
The passing got smoother and the finishing more forceful from there. The set started out with a 13-2 run and closed just as convincingly.
“We were tired the first and second sets and then we realized how much we could beat them,” Guidry said. “If we actually played as a team and worked together instead of getting frustrated then we can dominate their team. In the third set we put our minds together and just worked as hard as we could to push through.”
Guidry faced her own battle in returning from a broken hitting hand that sidelined her for more than a month.
The comfortable win was a needed confidence boost for the senior as the Rebels head deeper into the bracket this weekend.
Guidry produced a team-high nine kills to go with 13 digs on the day while fellow senior Cicily Hidalgo had another eight kills, 16 digs and four blocks.
Hebert said it might not have been the best performance, but Guidry's ability to fit back into the team system is crucial as the games get more important.
“The best thing is being able to play my senior year,” Guidry said. “I thought I was going to have to sit out, which would have been horrible. This is the best thing in the world. I love playing volleyball.”
The Doves, on the other hand, claim only three seniors and no juniors with three freshmen on the court at just about all times.
Coach Pete Bertucci was well aware of what his team was walking into and was happy to leave with two strong sets and a more experienced squad for the future.
“First two games I loved,” he said. “I loved the intensity. We got to the third set and just kind of looked defeated and didn’t quite have a response. But the fact we’re starting three freshmen and three sophomores with some seniors mixed in, I feel pretty good.”
No. 2 Pope John Paul II 3, No. 6 Catholic-New Iberia 0: Catholic New Iberia’s return to the State Tournament came to an abrupt end Thursday as the Panthers were swept 3-0 with all scores finishing with a 25-13 margin.
It was a disappointing end to the best season the Panthers produced in close to a decade. The last time they reached the quarterfinals was in 2011.
Junior Hana Maturin led the Panthers with 10 kills and 10 digs. Senior Abigail Richthofen chipped in another seven kills with sophomore Holly Hebert producing 10 digs.
“We’ve been fighting for this for the four years I’ve been here,” Westcott said. “We finally got a really good seed and no injuries down the stretch. Things were really going our way. We just ran into a very good Pope John Paul team.”