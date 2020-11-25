Basketball Girls
St. Thomas More 64, Opelousas 52
ST. THOMAS MORE (64) Angelle Doucet 3, Claire Hader 14, Sophie Perkins 23, Madison Prejean 6, Olivia Guidry 14, AC Froelich 4. Totals: 14 (5) 18-31.
OPELOUSAS (52) Bradley Chavis 15, Janiya Chatman 3, Dashira Davis 14, Christina Donalto 18, Chloe Dupre 2. Totals: 17 (3) 9-16.
STM 11 14 15 24 - 64
Opelousas 11 10 10 21 - 52
3-pointers - STM: Hader 3, Perkins 1, Prejean 1; OPEL: Davis 2, Chatman 1. Total Fouls: STM 17. Technicals: Guidry
St. Thomas More 85, St. Martinville 44
ST. THOMAS MORE (85) Izzy Carter 6, Angelle Doucet 8,Claire Hader 5, Camille Hebert 2, Madison Prejean 8, Olivia Guidry 25, Anna Saccaro 2, Sophie Perkins 25, Lilly Roger 2, AC Froelich 2. Totals: 28 (4) 17-22.
ST. MARTINVILLE (44) Kiara Comeaux 26, Treniah Amos 10, Zarria Williams 2, Angel Marshell 4, Briana Landry 2. Totals: 11 (5) 9-16.
STM 24 15 22 24 - 85
SMSH 10 18 5 11
3-pointers - STM: Doucet 1, Hader 1, Prejean 2; SMSH: Comeaux 3, Amos 2. Total Fouls: STM 15, SMSH 14.
Ascension Episcopal 55, Catholic-PC 36
ASCENSION EPISCOPAL (55) A. Charbonnet 14, A. Brauns 2, M. Justus 2, A. Mouton 10, C. Blanchard 19, P. Musso 6, L. Musso 2. Totals: 19 (5) 2-6.
CATHOLIC-PC (36) T. Pichon 13, J. LuCour 6, C. Rivet 3, A. Landry 4, A. Moreau 2, K. Night 3, I. Guerin 5. Totals: 4 (11) 2-6.
AES 17 7 18 13 - 55
CHPC 7 11 11 7 - 36
3-pointers - AES: Charbonnet 2, Mouton 2, Blanchard 1; CHPC: Pichon 3, LaCour 3, Landry 2, Moreau 1, Guerin 2. Total Fouls: AES 8, CHPC 12.
Basketball boys
Liberty Magnet 85, Northside 80 (OT)
NORTHSIDE (80) J. Moore 24, T. Harris 18, Z. McCoy 15, J. Thomas 10, J. McGee 4, E. Prejean 4, T. Savoy 4, J. Dugas 1. Totals: 31-70 (9-29) 9-19.
LIBERTY MAGNET (85) Z. Simon 27, J. Wilson 14, Q. Henry 11, E. Metoyer 8, D. Weber 8, C. Newman 5, M. Moore 5, J. Ayo 3, E. Kornbacher 2. Totals: 31-59 (10-21) 13-22.
Northside 18 10 18 27 7 - 80
Liberty 17 21 19 16 12 - 58
3-pointers - NOR: Moore 6, Harris 3; LM: Sims 4, Wilson 1, Metoyer 1, Weber 2, Moore 1, Ayo 1. Total Fouls: lLM 21, NOR 25. Fouled Out: Moore, McCoy, Thomas.
ESA 56, Ascension 40
ASCENSION (40) Martin 3, Diaz 13, Nepreaux 5, Elmore 6, Begnaud 2, Barentine 4, Dunn 3, Lugo 4. Totals: 7-15 (4-10) 14-17.
ESA (56) Adam Sabbaghian 12, Ethan Hanson 2, Brooks Prejean 7, Ben Romoero 2, Cameron Lee 3, Cayman Domingue 4, Peter Kaiser 2, Alex Koval 11, Ian Allam 9, Luke Legouillon 4. Totals: 21-37 (5-13) 9-12.
3-pointers - ESA: Prejean 2, Lee 1, Koval 1, Sabbaghian; ASC: Martin 1, Diaz 1, Elmore 1, Nepreaux 1. Total Fouls: ASC 10, ESA 22.
Ville Platte 59, Sacred Heart-VP 45
VILLE PLATTE (59) Devante Fontenot 2, Tye’Wuan Byers 10, Tony Roy 8, Ernest Roberts 15, R.J. Williams 8, Montavis Seraille 8, Sage Papillion 3, Jakailon Slaughter 2. Totals: 15 (3) 7-11.
SACRED HEART (45) Sam Fontenot 6, Chase Tate 10, Keegan McIntosh 21, Austin Darbonne 8. Totals: 6 (9) 6-11.
Ville Platte 11 19 13 16 - 59
Sacred Heart 15 6 11 13 - 45
3-pointers - VP: Byers 2, Papillon 1; SHVP: Fontenot 2, Tate 2, McIntosh 5. Total Fouls: VP 11, SHVP 7.