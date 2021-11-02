If there is one thing the Lafayette High Lady Lions’ volleyball team has struggled with this year, it has been putting teams away when the opportunity presents itself.
On Tuesday, those struggles reared its ugly head again as the Lady Lions went from being one point away from sweeping the Hahnville Lady Tigers to going point for point in an intense Game 5.
However, as they’ve also done all season, the Lady Lions found a way to win the match, as they defeated the Lady Tigers 25-23, 25-16, 25-27, 24-26 and 15-11 to advance to the second round of the Division I playoffs.
“I really thought we had game three,” Lady Lions head volleyball coach Caroline Dufrene said. “But this win is definitely in true Lafayette High volleyball fashion.”
The Lady Lions are 5-1 this year when matches have gone to a deciding fifth game, with their lone loss coming against Southside.
“It is insanely frustrating,” said Dufrene, when discussing the Lady Lions’ inability to put teams away when they have the chance to. “I think it is nerves because when things get tight, we tend to play a little more timid. It is hard to put the ball away when you’re playing timid.”
The Lady Lions, who improved to 16-9 overall, advanced to the second round of the Division I playoffs for the first time since 2012 when they swept New Iberia.
“We have some very smart girls on this team,” Dufrene said. “So, we tend to over analyze things. This is a huge win for us. We have eight seniors, and it has been a very long time since the last time we have gone to the second round of the playoffs.”
The Lady Lions’ top hitters were Dalayla Blackwell, Breyionce George and Reese Grossie. Blackwell finished with a team-high 13 kills and seven blocks, while George finished with 11 kills and six blocks. Grossie, who was instrumental on the front row with her blocking ability, finished with a team-high nine blocks en route to leading the Lady Lions to victory.
“Dalayla and Breyionce are our go-to-players,” Dufrene said. “They really got the job done. Reese was our spark plug. She helped us really finish this match off with her blocks.”