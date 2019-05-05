Things weren’t going very well for his St. Thomas More Cougars.

So Cougars coach Gary Perkins decided to fuss a little bit.

“I just made a simple statement,” Perkins said. “We’ve got about 400 Cougar fans here and you’re giving them nothing to cheer about.”

Perkins said he doubts that actually did it, but something did.

His No. 2-seeded Cougars followed four shutout innings with an eight-run fifth inning to beat No. 7 E.D. White 8-4 in the deciding game of their Division II best-of-three quarterfinals series Sunday at Brother Ephrem Hebert Field.

The Cougars improved to 31-8 and will meet St. Charles at 7 p.m. Thursday at McMurry Park in Sulphur in the semifinals of the state tournament. The Cardinals finished their season at 30-3.

“They had to go deep into their bullpen,” Perkins said. “That’s what a third game is going to do. And to be honest with you, their pitcher (Seth Guidry) probably had the upper hand. But then all of a sudden, our kids got on him timing-wise.”

STM catcher Andrew Guidry sensed it before it took place.

“Going into that inning, I knew their pitcher was starting to get shaky,” Guidry said. “He’s a young pitcher, and sometimes young pitchers can’t command the zone.”

William Cryer got the decisive inning going with a single. Two batters later, Luke Acosta delivered an RBI single.

Then Josh Stevenson, Patrick Marter and Jake LaPrairie all delivered RBI singles for a 4-2 lead.

Then Guidry stepped to the plate.

“When I’m up to bat, I’m trying to do damage, and I got a fastball right down the middle and I did damage,” Guidry said.

Did he ever, hitting a line drive over the wall in right for a grand slam and suddenly the Cougars led 8-2 still with no outs in the fifth.

“I definitely didn’t think it was out,” Guidry said. “I thought it was going to hit the wall. I didn’t think it was going to go over, but I’m real glad it did. Right when you start rounding the bases, everybody’s cheering for you and you just feel so much energy from everybody. It’s so fun. I wouldn’t have written it up any other way. It was great.”

But this series had enjoyed far too many ups and downs for there to be no more drama in this showdown.

David Christie entered the game in relief of Patrick Marter and Connor Lyons in the fifth, but once the Cardinals scored a run and loaded the bases in the top of the sixth to bring the tying run to the plate in Devin DeSandro, it was time for STM junior southpaw John Moody.

Unlike most pitchers, Moody relishes facing bases-loaded situations.

“Not at all,” Moody said. “It just excites me. There’s nothing to lose in that situation. The worst thing that can happen is they score a run. It just makes it a little more competitive, and that just fires me up.”

Just like he did in the entire series, Moody delivered in the clutch with a strikeout to end the threat, before getting three fly outs in the seventh to nail down the win.

“It’s trust basically, the love from my teammates, knowing there’s nothing to be afraid of,” Moody said. “I’m doing it for my team. It’s easy to do it for someone you love rather than just yourself.”

Apparently, it’s just that simple for Moody. For most of the season, he was used as a starter. In this series, Perkins and his staff opted to use him as a problem-solver out of the bullpen.

“I knew nobody else was going to throw the ball for strikes as much as John … with three pitches,” Perkins said. “John’s such a competitor. He doesn’t let anything get to him. I mean, he’s got ice water in his veins, man.”

Stevenson finished the game 3-for-4 with an RBI, LaPrairie was 2-for-4 with an RBI, Luke Richard was 2-for-3 and Acosta was 2-for-3 with an RBI.

“We’re a hard out (offensively),” Perkins said. “It’s hard to say that for seven innings, we’re going to control them. Our kids don’t quit. I think that showed the whole series.

“Today, we came out with a game plan for our pitching, and we were just hoping that some of our offensive sticks would step it up. Of course, in the fifth inning there, it happened for us.”