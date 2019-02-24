For the Vermilion Catholic girls basketball team, the challenge awaiting it in Alexandria is a better version of the same team it lost to last year at this stage of the postseason.
For district rival and two-time defending Division IV champion Lafayette Christian, the challenge awaiting it in the Rapides Parish Coliseum is much different — itself.
But those, of course, are the kind of problems Eagles coach Kim Guidry and Knights coach Devin Lantier want to have. For the third straight year, VC (26-5) and LCA (31-5) are headed to the Division IV semifinals as part of the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Girls Basketball tournament.
The top-seeded Knights will meet fifth-seeded Ouachita Christian at 3 p.m. Monday in the first Division IV semifinal. The third-seeded Eagles’ matchup with second-seeded Houma Christian will follow, scheduled to start at 4:45 p.m.
“We’re going to have our hands full with Houma Christian,” Guidry said. “We have a little revenge factor. We lost in overtime last year with them, but they’re better than last year. We have to show up and play.
“Everything after the (quarterfinals) is lagniappe. We’re supposed to win these (games). All we’ve got to do is go play. Now we’re not supposed to win. We don’t have the pressure on us, so let’s go see what we can do. That’s the mentality we’re going to go with — no pressure.”
VC is trying to break through to the state championship for the first time since 2015, having lost to LCA and Houma Christian in the 2017 and 2018 semifinals.
The Eagles’ loss to the Warriors (26-5) last year was particularly gutting, as VC led by 11 points in the fourth quarter before eventually falling in overtime. Houma Christian cut into the Eagles’ lead by getting to the free- throw line frequently, finishing with more than double the amount of free throw attempts as VC.
The problem with Houma Christian this year, aside from returning three starters from last year? The Warriors are better in the front court, Guidry said.
“She’s a big kid,” Guidry said of Xariel Washington. “She’s an athlete. She can move with the ball and stuff. They were more guard-oriented last year. To me, this year they have both sides. It’s just another dimension we have to worry about.”
LCA’s situation is quite different. The Knights are the clear favorite again and, just based on the final scores of their two previous playoff games, have looked the part of a two-time defending champion. LCA beat No. 16 St. Edmund by 57 points in the regional round and cruised to a 16-point win against No. 8 Central Catholic in the quarterfinals.
But LCA first-year coach Devin Lantier said his players might have overlooked Central Catholic after beating the Eagles by 43 points during district play. The Knights ended up having “a horrible first half,” Lantier said.
The challenge for Lantier is ensuring his players don’t take their return to Alexandria for granted, and struggling somewhat against Central Catholic might have been just what his team needed, he said.
“When you think it’s automatic — when you think the Top 28 is automatic, or maybe a championship is automatic — if that’s the mind frame you have, of course you will lose focus and you will lose intensity,” Lantier said.
“So as a coach, my hardest job, the more times we get to this point, is to keep these kids grounded and focused that this is not automatic. That what we’ve done is very rare, and that it doesn’t happen often. That when you have an opportunity you got to capture it because it may not come again for years, coaches and players.”
That’s why Lantier is giving Ouachita Christian (27-8) its deserved respect after beating its district rival Cedar Creek on the road in the quarterfinals. Cedar Creek beat Ouachita Christian by more than 20 points in both of their district meetings, but that didn’t matter last week.
“Listen Ouachita Christian is in the semifinals. Just like I said about Central Catholic, you got to bring your A-game,” Lantier said. “At this point, everybody’s fighting for their life. Everybody’s going to bring you their best. Everybody’s going to pick it up notch, and you got to challenge the girls to do the same."