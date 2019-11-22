For the 10th time in school history, the St. Thomas More Cougars are headed to the LHSAA state semifinals.

Top-ranked St. Thomas More defeated the 9th-seeded Evangel Christian Eagles 42-21 in quarterfinal action of the Division II bracket on Friday night at Cougar Stadium, sending them to the semifinals for the third consecutive year.

"I'm really proud of the kids," STM coach Jim Hightower said. "We wanted to make it a physical game, and I think we did that. I was really proud of the defense because they went out there and made some stops when we needed to. They're (Evangel) so talented. They have some explosive players, and we just refused to give them the big play.

"The offense did such a super job of running the ball and taking time off the clock, and just playing physical. Our line did a good job of opening up holes, Caleb (Holstein) did a good job of getting us in the right place, and our back were terrific.

"It was a complete game on both offense and defense, and our kicking game was good too," said Hightower added . "I'm really proud. It was a complete game."

St. Thomas More got on the scoreboard first, scoring on its first possession of the game when Caleb Holstein connected with Carter Arceneaux on a 10-yard touchdown pass at the 9:15 mark of the first quarter, giving them a quick 7-0 lead.

Evangel scored its first points at the 2:40 mark of the first quarter when Blake Shapen got into the end zone on a 7-yard run to tie the score, 7-7.

The Cougars grabbed the lead back on the first play of the second quarter when Noah Frederick scored on a 6-yard at the touchdown run, giving them a 14-7 advantage.

The Eagles came right back and evened the game at the 6:50 mark of the second quarter when Shapen hit Jiren Rattler with an 18-yard scoring strike, to make it 14-14.

St. Thomas More took the lead for good at the 5:41 of the second quarter when Frederick scored on his second touchdown run of the half, this one from 3 yards out, giving them a 21-14 edge.

The Cougars added the final points of the first half with :50 remaining in the second quarter when Holstein scored on a 2-yard plunge to widen their lead to 28-14 - an advantage they would take with them into the halftime break.

"Scoring before the end of the half was big because it's a lot different when you have a two-score lead," Hightower said. "That definitely made things a lot more difficult for them."

St. Thomas More outgained Evangel in total yards in the first half, 318-179, including a 171-100 advantage on the ground, as well as a 147-79 edge through the air.

Holstein paced the Cougars in the first half, throwing for 157 yards and a touchdown, along with a touchdown run, while Frederick Frederick combined with Tobin Thevenot for 133 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

As they did in the first half, St. Thomas More scored first in the second half, when Holstein scored on a 1-yard plunge at the 5:00 mark of the third quarter, to extend their lead to 35-14.

Evangel, refusing to give up, scored on an 18-yard touchdown pass from Shapen to Walker Johnson at the 2:21 mark of the third quarter, to trim the deficit to 35-21.

St. Thomas More put things completely away with 4:38 left in the game when Holstein and Arceneaux teamed up for their second touchdown pass of the night - this one from 42 yards away to make it 42-21.

That would be all the Cougars would need as they went on to the 21-point win and a spot in the semifinals.

Holstein led the way for STM, throwing for over 200 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for another two scores, but one of the big stories was the Cougar rushing attack, which compiled over 280 yards, with Thevenot and Frederick combining for over 240 yards.

"They (Evangel) were doing a lot, trying to take away our passing game," Hightower said. "We knew we could run, as long as they were trying to cheat on the back end, and our backs and line just did a super job."

For Evangel, their season ends with an overall record of 6-5, while STM improved to 9-2, and will be playing on Thanksgiving Week yet again when they host 5th-seeded St. Louis on Friday night.

"You know you've had some success when you play that week (Thanksgiving Week)," said Hightower. "It's a special week just to be around each other, and we've got a lot to be thankful for, and we know it, which gives a chance to remind one another of what we have to be thankful for."

One of those things is moving on to the state semifinals, and still having an opportunity to win the school's second state crown.