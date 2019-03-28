The simplest solutions may be the best solutions, but that doesn’t mean the game of baseball makes the solutions easier to attain.
Especially not when a club is struggling to solve an opposing pitcher, like the St. Thomas More baseball team did for so much of Thursday’s 5-1 road victory against rival Teurlings Catholic.
Before Connor Duffy chopped a single up the middle with one out in the sixth, Rebels senior Cameron Delhomme had held STM hitless and faced the minimum amount of batters. Two batters later, Josh Stevenson reached on an infield single, but Delhomme escaped the two-out jam with a force play at third, maintaining a 1-0 lead.
To that point, Delhomme was winning a classic pitcher’s duel between he and STM lefty John Moody, whose lone earned run came on safety squeeze play in the third inning.
“You just got to keep on grinding through every inning and give your guys and opportunity to hit no matter what,” Moody said. “No matter what the situation is, you got to keep grinding and keep competing.”
The Cougars struggled to sit back on Delhomme’s changeup, leading to five strikeouts and handful of outs in the air. The solution was to hit the ball on the ground on a windy day, but the Cougars didn’t figure out how to do that until the final inning.
“The first time we pulled them together, I guess I chewed on them a little bit. That didn’t work,” said STM coach Gary Perkins. “Then finally one of the assistant coaches pulled them together and said we got to hit more line drives and ground balls. That was about in the sixth inning. We finally responded to that in the seventh.”
Perhaps the sixth served as a crack in the arm. Because when STM did finally solve Delhomme, they did so in a big way. The Cougars (17-7) plated five runs on five hits in the final inning to sweep the season series against the three-time defending champion Rebels (13-9) for the second year in a row. It was also STM’s ninth straight victory.
“Once again, that was a baseball game played by two quality teams with two good arms on the mound,” said Perkins, whose club beat Teurlings 2-0 on Tuesday led by Grant St. Cyr’s eight strikeouts. “That’s why it was 1-0 going into the seventh inning.”
William Cryer and Andrew Guidry led off the frame with infield singles. Then Jake LaPrairie laid down a bunt up the third base line, but Delhomme’s throw to third was errant, allowing Cryer to score and tie the game.
The floodgates then opened. Patrick Marter drove an RBI single through the right side, and Ethan Bienvenu ripped a double down left field line to score two more. STM capped the four-run frame with an RBI sacrifice fly by Stevenson.
But the Cougars wouldn’t have been in position to do they did in the seventh without Moody, who limited the Rebels to just six hits and struck out five. Perhaps Moody’s biggest pitch of the game is when he induced an inning-ending double play with the bases loaded in the third.
“That’s John Moody. He’s been like that all year for us,” Perkins said. “We lost a couple of arms early in the year. He’s similar to the kid who pitched Tuesday, St. Cyr. Those two guys have really stepped it up and helped our team a lot. John’s just a competitor. He doesn’t overpower anybody because he’s got three pitches that he can throw for strikes.”