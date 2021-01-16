It was Brusly senior Andrew Trahan’s last chance to make a mark at the Louisiana Classic Wrestling meet and the odds weren’t good as the No. 3 seed.
Taking on the No. 1 seed Joshua Vincent of Teurlings Catholic in the final Saturday, Trahan went all out, building a big lead and then scoring a third-period pin to win the title in the 152-pound weight class.
“I’m a senior, I want to have my best year so this was a great outcome,” said Trahan, who improved his record to 21-3. “I wanted to come out and dominate and show what I’ve worked for all year. I’ve never placed in this tournament. I’ve got two state titles and a Ken Cole title. This was one of the greatest.”
Trahan was one of four Baton Rouge area wrestlers to take home individual titles. No. 2 seed Peter Kelly of Catholic took the 145-pound title by holding off North DeSoto’s Hunter Addison, 6-4; East Ascension’s Brad Mahoney won the 170-pound class with his fifth consecutive pin against Hannan’s Mark Pennison; and Zachary’s Ashton Freeman won the 285 class with a pin of Gavin Soniat of East Ascension.
Brother Martin won the team title with 214½ points despite not winning any individual titles. St. Paul’s was second with 199 and Holy Cross third with 197.
Holy Cross won three individual titles, including Jacob Frost’s 15-0 technical fall decision against Rummel's Jacob Ramirez at 138, extending the two-time state champion’s record to 27-0. Frost was named the meet’s Outstanding Wrestler.
Frost’s twin brother, Evan, beat St. Amant’s Jace Chenevert, in another technical fall 17-2 in the 132-pound class, and Charles Sauerwin won a 7-3 decision against No. 2-seed Ethan Castex of Brother Martin. All three were No. 1 seeds.
Trahan avoided No. 2 seed Josiah Wakefield of East Ascension, who was upset by No. 7 seed Gavin Gauthreaux of Belle Chasse. Trahan pinned Gauthreaux in 52 seconds in the semifinals before meeting Vincent, who he had never wrestled.
“It’s weird, I’d never even seen him before,” Trahan said. “I came here as third seed and felt great. I knew some of these kids from previous years. I know I’ve improved 10-fold over last year, so I thought I had a good shot. I came in with a good mindset.
“Confidence is important. They say wrestling is 80 percent mental and 20 percent physical. That was my toughest match of the tournament.”
Kelly had a similarly tall order in the final. Addison upset No. 1 seed Grant Nastasi in the semifinals with a pin in the first period. It was Addison fourth pin, the first three in the first period of each match.
“I had never wrestled him before, hadn’t seen him,” said Kelly, a senior who improved his record to 28-1. “He pinned everyone else so I knew if I stayed off my back I could beat him. That was my mentality going in. I was gung-ho the whole time, in the zone. At the end, coach said grab the leg and hold on. I did what I needed to do.”
Freeman, the No. 1 seed, was wrestling up in class from 220 and went through an exhausting match with Soniat. The two were tied 3-3 in regulation. In the overtime period, neither initiated much action, but Freeman finally got Soniat on his back with seven seconds left .
“It was just waiting out there and enduring; wrestle, wrestle, wrestle until an opportunity opens up,” said Freeman, who is 13-0 and is returning to the 220-pound class moving forward. “He had about 60 pounds on me.
“I wrestled him the week before and it was kind of the same, but he didn’t give me back points and I beat him by on a technical foul. I came in knowing he was good. Mainly my arms were getting tired from holding up 285 pounds. I’ve been feeling good.”
Louisiana Classic
Team Scores: 1. Brother Martin, 214.5. 2. St. Paul's, 199. 3. Holy Cross, 197. 4. East Ascension, 195. 5. Teurlings Catholic, 185.5. 6. North DeSoto, 180.5. 7. Catholic High, 128. 8. Shaw, 127. 8. Jesuit, 127. 10. Sulphur, 100. 11. Airline, 86. 12. Parkway, 77. 13. Live Oak, 73. 14. Zachary, 71.5. 15. Belle Chasse, 69. 16. Rummel, 67. 17. Southside, 66. 18. Dutchtown, 60. 19. St. Amant, 56. 20. Hannan, 53.5. 21. Chalmette, 51. 22. Brusly, 48.5. 23. De La Salle, 47. 24. Rayne, 45. 25. John Curtis, 41. 26. Central, 35. 27. St. Michael, 32. 28. Fontainebleau, 31. 29. Baton Rouge High, 24. 30. Erath, 23.
Finals
106 pounds: Landon Reaux (Southside) pinned Ashton Sonnier (Teurlings), 5:14
113: Ernie Perry (Airline) def. Ethan Boudreaux (Teurlings) 12-4
120: Glenn Price (Shaw) def. Dylan Laurian (Holy Cross), 5-2
126: Charles Sauerwin (H. Cross) def. Ethan Castex (Brother Martin), 7-3
132: Evan Frost (Holy Cross) def. Jace Chenevert (St. Amant), 17-2
138: Jacob Frost (Holy Cross) def. Jacob Ramirez (Rummel), 15-0
145: Peter Kelly (Catholic) def. Hunter Addison (North DeSoto), 6-4
152: Andrew Trahan (Brusly) pinned Joshua Vincent (Teurlings), 4:21
160: Peyton Ward (St.Paul's) def. Rocco Horvath (Brother Martin), 8-4
170: Brad Mahoney (E. Ascension) pinned Mark Pennison (Hannan), 1:54
182: Jude Monaco (Shaw) def. Blain Cascio (St. Paul), 4-3 OT
195: Corey Hyatt (Sulphur) pinned Nawab Singh (Live Oak), 4:27
220: Dennis Daughtery (Jesuit) pinned Joel Lanclos (Teurlings), 3:31
285: Ashton Freeman (Zachary) pinned Gavin Soniat (E. Ascension), 7:53