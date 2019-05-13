SULPHUR — A fast start catapulted Ouachita Christian to the Division IV state baseball championship with a 7-1 win over Opelousas Catholic on Monday.
The top-seeded Eagles scored twice in the first inning and added four more runs in the second to build a comfortable lead for pitchers Seth Traweek and Ty Pankey, who combined on a three-hitter at McMurry Park.
No. 6 Opelousas Catholic (24-12) got the leadoff man on base in three of the first four innings, including a triple by Sam Pitre in the top of the first, but the Vikings came away with only one run in the fourth.
"We get a leadoff triple to start the game," Opelousas Catholic coach Justin Boyd said. "You can't ask for more than that, other than a home run. We ended up getting runners at first and third with two outs and still didn't get anything."
Ouachita Christian (35-5), which won its 25th straight game, took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first when Clint Hargrave launched a solo homer to left.
The Eagles used five walks, two hit batsmen and three singles to extend the margin to 6-0 in the bottom of the second.
"They came to play," Boyd said. "We came out a little tight and couldn't throw strikes. We walked seven or eight guys. It just wasn't our day. They came to play and we didn't."
In the fourth, Zach Mengarelli drilled a triple and then scored on a single by Cameron Gautier to get the Vikings on the board.
After Gautier's hit the Eagles brought in Pankey, who got out of the inning with a strikeout and a double play.
Pankey (11-3) threw four innings of hitless relief, while Traweek struck out five.
"He pounded the zone early," Boyd said of Traweek, a Louisiana Tech signee. "His velocity was harder than we thought it was going to be. They're good. When you're up 6-0, it's a lot easier to rear back and throw it.
"They did what they needed to do, striking us out five times the first time through the order. That's big, when you can strike people out and not have to make plays on defense."
It was the third trip to the state tournament in the past four years for the Vikings.
"It was a great season to finally get over that semifinal hump," Boyd said. "So many of our teams in the past couldn't do it. We did it this year by playing really hard Wednesday. We just didn't get it done today.
"That's baseball. You're playing one game with everything on the line. If you don't have it today, that's tough. If you're playing a three-game series, you never know. They played the best today and deserved the win."