It may not seem like the cliché applies when you’re playing for a state championship, but it’s hard to blame North Central boys basketball coach Apphia Jordan for maintaining the “one game at a time” mentality.
Because, sure, there won’t be another game after the second-seeded Hurricanes (30-6) play eighth-seeded KIPP Booker T. Washington in the Class 1A final at 4 p.m. Friday in Lake Charles. But Jordan contends that the mindset can’t change with so much on the line. For North Central, which won its first state tournament game Monday in the program’s seventh appearance in the semifinals, a state title carries extra weight.
“For us, it’s bigger than just a win for us. It’s for the community,” said Jordan, in her fourth year coaching at the school in Lebeau. “So we’re just trying to stay locked in. Even though we know it’s bigger than us, we’re trying to just treat it like a regular game.”
“I think we know (what a championship would mean). “But we don’t want to get so caught up in that we lose sight (of what we need to do to win).”
So you won’t find the Hurricanes smelling the roses of a stage they have never played on. Considering North Central has advanced one round further every year under Jordan, getting to the state championship game has been the expectation. The Hurricanes lost to eventual runner-up Delhi in last year’s semifinals.
Maybe Jordan’s expectations were higher than her players at times, she said, but her mindset has shifted as the season has progressed.
“At times during the season, I would get sometimes frustrated with them or disappointed in them,” Jordan said. “But one of the biggest things that I’ve learned and what’s helped them grow is to love them where they are and support them where they are. What I’ve found is when I’ve turned to do that and not get on them for my expectations, but watch them meet their expectations and rise above them, I’ve watched how much they’ve grown.
“So it’s not so much because of me. It’s because of them challenging themselves to be better.”
That’s why she’s not surprised to see her players meet so many of their goals. The Hurricanes rebounded from a stretch of losing three of four games in early December by winning 18 of their final 21 games. The three losses in those last 21 games came against teams that at least reached the quarterfinals in their brackets (Westgate, Peabody and Opelousas Catholic).
In the semifinals against No. 3 Jonesboro-Hodge, North Central’s resiliency came to the forefront again. The Hurricanes trailed by as many as 15 points late in the third quarter before outscoring the Tigers 34-13 over the game's last 10 minutes.
“I never thought we were going to lose,” Jordan said. “I knew if our guys put up double digits (every quarter) and made the defensive stops that they needed that we could grind it out with anybody.”
But Jordan said a late surge won’t beat Booker T. Washington, which has already knocked off defending-champion White Castle in the quarterfinals and Delhi in the semifinals. Preventing fastbreak opportunities with quality offensive possessions is crucial for the Hurricanes, Jordan said.
“I told the boys that, if you think about it, Booker T. has nothing to lose,” she said. “They’ve gotten this far, and no one expected it. So they’re going to come in, and give their best shot. We can't do what we did (in the semifinals) and wait until the last (period) to have an explosive quarter.”