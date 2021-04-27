The Acadiana Wreckin’ Rams were geared up for a playoff run after surviving District 3-5A, but they ran into a strong opening round opponent in West Ouachita.
The No. 11-seeded Wreckin’ Rams quickly responded by tying things up in the first inning after the No. 22-seeded Chiefs had taken an early 1-0 lead, but that was all that the Wreckin’ Rams were able to generate on offense in a 3-1 5A bi-district loss.
The Wreckin’ Rams had trouble getting a rally going against Chiefs starting pitcher Kade Parker, who pitched a complete game with no earned runs and six strikeouts.
“We just didn’t do enough offensively,” Wreckin’ Rams coach Clay Courtier said. “Their guy (Parker) was good. He mixed it up, threw his fastball pretty good, mixed it up with his breaking ball and threw strikes. I think he hit one guy and that’s it, didn’t walk anybody. He didn’t give us any free bases, so it was tough. It was a tough day for us to hit, that’s for sure.”
Senior centerfielder Ian Montz led the way as the only player to get a hit for the Wreckin’ Rams along with three stolen bases, but his strong effort wasn’t enough with Parker silencing the rest of the lineup.
“Ian (Montz) had a great game today,” Courtier said. “He showed the leadership that we needed out of him, and we just didn’t do enough behind him, just didn’t do enough to pick him up. We didn’t get the barrel on the ball. He (Parker) missed our barrel pretty much all day long, and he did a great job. Our ABs have to get better.”
Parker had his fastball and breaking pitches working for him, and he was able to outduel Wrekcin’ Rams senior starting pitcher Justin Brice, who allowed three runs in four innings.
“I thought Justin competed his butt off on the mound today,” Courtier said. “He didn’t have his best stuff, but he competed. He’s done that all year long. He’s been that guy for us all year long to where we may not have scored too many runs for him, but he never gets down on his teammates. He just continued to compete and go out there and pitch and give us a chance to win the game.”
Brice was relieved by Aaron Lanerie in the fifth, who was able to contain the Chiefs’ bats, but a base-running blunder cost the Wreckin’ Rams a potential rally in the fifth inning.
“Aaron (Lanerie) came in and held them down to three runs and gave us a chance,” Courtier said. “We had a chance to take advantage of something there (in the fifth inning), and we didn’t do it. The guy was able to stay in his position holding the guy at second base, and we hit a line drive right at him. If we move up to third, he’s back at his normal shortstop position, and that line drive gets through and we score.
"That’s a little thing that we need to learn from as a baseball team. You can always learn things from wins and losses, but especially in these kinds of losses there’s a lot to learn from.”
trhe Rams finish the season 18-12 with only graduating three seniors in Montz, Brice and Kasen Richard.
“Those guys (Montz, Brice and Richard) did a great job for us all year long as far as leadership roles, and they’re going to be missed," Courtier said. "You always miss the seniors, but these guys played every day and played their butts off till the end.
“We’ve got some guys coming back,” Courtier added. “We started four to five sophomores every game, we’ve got a good mix of juniors, so we’ve got some guys coming back, we just need to get better. We need to get some guys that are going to remember this feeling we had and don’t let it happen again."