Another week, another blowout victory for the No. 5 Acadiana Wreckin’ Rams.
Dillan Monette rushed for 200 yards and three touchdowns, and Lucky Brooks ran for 108 yards and two scores in the first half to propel the Rams to a 70-21 win over the Barbe Buccaneers here Friday night.
The victory secured at least a share of the District 3-5A championship for Acadiana.
This victory marks the third game this season in which the Wreckin’ Rams have scored at least 70 points in a single game. The Rams defense, which contributed two touchdowns against Barbe, has scored seven of the Rams' 29 touchdowns over the past two weeks.
Acadiana put points on the board within the first two minutes of the contest. Ian Montz intercepted a Davis Meche pass and returned it 90 yards for a touchdown.
Once Acadiana’s offense took the field, Monette took control. On the second play from scrimmage, Monette ran the ball 57 yards down the sideline before being tackled at the 11 yards line.
Four plays later, Monette capped of the drive with his first touchdown of the night — a 1-yard run. Brooks tacked on another touchdown on the next Rams drive, scoring from five yards out to make the score 21-0.
Barbe opened the second quarter with their first score of the night. Meche found Chandler Ware for a 21-yard touchdown reception with 9:36 remaining in the first half.
Acadiana responded 43 seconds later when Monette rushed for a 44-yard touchdown. Barbe answered with a seven-play, 80-yard scoring drive of their own. Meche ran the ball five yards for a touchdown to pull within two scores.
That’s the closest Barbe came to the lead the rest of the night.
Monette scored on the ensuing Rams drive going 56 yards to make the score 35-14. Ian Montz picked up his second interception of the night with 2:00 remaining in the first half, setting up a three-play drive capped off by 10-yard touchdown run by quarterback Keontae Williams.
Brooks set the tone for the second half, opening the third quarter with an 80-yard touchdown run on the first play from scrimmage. Tyvin Zeno and David Hypolite Jr., also recorded touchdowns late in the game, while cornerback Jermaine Paris contributed a score after returning a fumble 15 yards for a touchdown.
Barbe recorded its lone touchdown in the second half with nine minutes remaining. Jamaal Levi returned an Acadiana kickoff 59 yards for a touchdown.
Acadiana (9-0, 6-0) closes its regular season at home Friday night against Lafayette (4-5, 1-5). Barbe (6-3, 4-2) travels to Comeaux (5-4, 4-2) next week to close out its regular season.