For some, a 1-0 pitching duel is the perfect brand of baseball.
If that's your preferred cup of baseball tea, you were treated to exactly that when host Teurlings picked up a 1-0 win over St. Charles in Game 1 of a Division II quarterfinal best-of-three series Friday.
Teurlings’ Peyton Lejeune struck out 10 in a complete game. Teurlings coach Mike Thibodeaux said it was great to see Lejeune pitching at such a high level and for so many innings.
“He was electric today,” said Thibodeaux. “He had 10 strikeouts, and he was able to compete at that high level for seven innings. (Pitching coach) Richie Garrett really did a fine job getting Peyton ready and Dane (Turner) did a great job catching today.”
St. Charles coach Wayne Stein said he was extremely disappointed in his team’s offensive production behind pitcher Kaile Levatino, who gave up just five hits while striking out seven. Stein credited Lejeune with the main reason the Comets couldn't get the bats going, but he said that’s not what they’ve been doing all season.
“We’ve been a team that swings the bat well all year, especially against the fastball,” Stein said. "I couldn't be more disappointed that we spoiled that performance from Levatino. I can't ask much more from him. He didn't give up too many hits against an offense like that. I am just disappointed in the team at how we competed offensively.”
Thibodeaux said he thought the Rebels had a chance to score in the first inning, but after Levatino shut them down, he got better as the game went on.
“We didn't execute in that first inning and (Levatino) just got better,” Thibodeaux said. “He got better and he had great tempo and was throwing three pitches for strikes. Hats off to that kid.”
Teurlings scored its run in the sixth inning when Connor Dickinson laced an RBI single scoring Lejeune. Stein said holding the Teurlings offense to one run is probably not going to happen again, but he said he likes his team’s chances — especially given the familiar territory they’re in.
“We were in this position last year except we won Game 1,” Stein said. “It’s all about Game 2. If you win Game 2, you win that momentum back. Hopefully, we come out here with a chip on our shoulder knowing it’s win or go home. We have plenty of pitching to get it done, it’s going to be about holding their offense to a minimum and getting our bats going.
Stein talked about the culture of winning at Teurlings that St. Charles is up against. He called Thibodeaux “one of the best baseball coaches in Louisiana, high school or college.” Teurlings has won the past three state championships, but Thibodeaux is well aware of the history.
“When you win Game 1, you got momentum,” Thibodeaux said, “but momentum is only as good as your first pitch the next day. Those guys won Game 1 last year. We still have to get ourselves ready to play and see what we can do.”