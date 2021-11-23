Two of the state's top quarterbacks will square off when No. 3 St. Martinviille hosts No. 6 Lutcher in a Class 3A quarterfinals playoff game Friday.
Tanner Harrison has passed for 1,320 yards with 17 TDs and rushed for 1,299 yards with 19 TDs while leading St. Martinville to a 10-2 record. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound senior is averaging 9.4 yards per carry for an offense that has scored 109 points in two playoff games.
"Tanner has been like that all season," Tigers coach Vincent DeRouen said. "I'm never surprised by anything he does. He runs well, he throws well. ... He does a little bit of everything."
After cracking the starting lineup as a freshman receiver, Harrison was looking forward to three more years of catching passes, but an injury to the projected starter at quarterback forced him to change positions as a sophomore.
"I didn't like that at all," Harrison said of the move to quarterback "I had never played quarterback before. I wasn't comfortable. I had never gone under center or really thrown the ball. I was shocked, but eventually I realized that the ball would be in my hands every play."
As a sophomore, Harrison helped St. Martinville to a first-round playoff appearance as a No. 21 seed. Last year, the Tigers reached the quarterfinals as a No. 10 seed. The Tigers , who were eliminated both years by Union Parish, travels to No. 2 Abbeville on Friday.
The Tigers have an explosive group of skill players with sophomore running back Steven Blanco (132-1,259, 22 TDs), junior receiver Harvey Broussard (39-867, 11 TDs) and sophomore receiver Cullen Charles (23-431, five TDs).
Blanco had a season-best 247 yards on 14 carries with three TDs last week. He did the bulk of his running behind center Josh Cormier, tackle Javin Griffin and tight end Phalijah Alexander.
"Alexander has good size," DeRouen said of the 6-foot-3, 215-pound senior. "We don't have enough footballs to go around, so he only has three catches, but he does a good job blocking."
Lutcher (9-1) is led by junior quarterback D'Wanye Winfield, who has completed 67 of 98 passes for 1,013 yards with 13 TDs and only one interception.
"It's going to be a battle of quarterbacks," DeRouen said. "Winfield and Tanner are mirror images. Lutcher likes to mix it up with the pass and run, but they really want to get (Winfield) the ball in the run game."
The 6-2, 210-pound Winfield, who has carried 138 times for 1,515 yards and 23 TD, is a dangerous scrambler.
"Sometimes he'll look bottled up and will end up running for a touchdown," DeRouen said. "He will run around you or run over you. Our tackling is going to have to be on point. If we can't tackle No. 7 (Winfield), it will be a long night."
Also in in the Lutcher backfield are senior Roy Forest III and junior Cleveland Parquette. Forest is averaging 9.3 yards per carry while rushing for 649 yards and 14 TDs. In last week's 54-26 rout of Bogalusa, the 5-5, 180-pound senior ran for 176 yards and six TDs.
Parquette, a 5-8, 210-pound junior, is averaging 9.5 yards per carry while rushing for 772 yards and 10 TDs. Noah Detillier (19-399, seven TDs) leads the Bulldogs in receiving, followed by Parquette (15-227, one TD).
In the first round, Lutcher avoided an upset with a 31-27 win over No. 27 Carroll. The Bulldogs' only regular-season loss was a 28-10 setback to undefeated Division II No. 1 E.D. White in Week 8.
Both programs have rich traditions with St. Martinville reaching the Class 4A quarterfinals from 2003-05 and also in 2018. The Tigers made semifinals appearances in 1980, 1982 and 1988 with a runner-up finish in 1985 and state titles in 1981 and 1984.
Lutcher, which was eliminated in the second round last year by No. 1 Jennings, has eight championships (1975, 1978, 1983, 2003, 2006, 2008, 2015-2016).