Quincy Simon is the sparkplug, the one performer who can ignite the Northside Lady Vikings to heights not seen since Kim Francis days a dozen years ago.
Connor Irvin is the cornerstone, a crucial building block for the Southside Sharks as they try to construct a program known for annual contention.
The Carencro Bears and Lafayette High Lady Lions are favored for Friday's Beaver Club Lafayette Parish Meet at Northside, but Simon and Irvin will see to it that they will be heard.
Simon is the area leader in the 200-meter dash (25.95) and 400 (1:00.26) and anchors favored 4x200 (1:42.41) and 4x4000 (4:09.15) relays. She began running track at age 6 or 7, and can't remember ever being slow.
Now she has become a leader as an Northside junior.
"She's a leader by the example she sets for younger girls on the team." said Northside coach Taylor Caldwell. "She knows when to be serious, and when to have fun. That rubs off on the others."
"I tell them don't try to be me," Simon said. "Try to be better than me."
That's a tall order.
"I'm doing better than I expected this year," she said. "i didn't really know what to expect, but I've had good performances so far. I'm going to do all I can do. After practice, I lift weights to get stronger."
The winning formula for Irvin involved running road races in the summer to build up his strength as a determined distance runner.
"I enjoy road races," Irvin said. "In a way, they're more fun than meets. It's fun to see if you're in over your head."
Irvin runs the 1600 ( (4:11.80) and 3200 (10:10.69) for the Sharks, in addition to the 4x400 and 4x800 relays for a full day's work.
"His endurance is just crazy," coach Jennifer Pesnel said. "He's always working, never takes a day off. He's got a great work ethic. The other runners really look up to him."
Both young stars are hoping to compete in college.
"I want to go," said Simon, an honor student. "If I stay in the state, I'll work hard at that. If I go out of state, that would be great. I'd get to meet a lot of new people. With people behind me, I know I can do well."
Irvin, a senior, has been approached by Centenary to run for the Gents.
"'I'll be excited to get the opportunity," he said. "I've made progress this year, more than I figured on."
Irvin hopes that banner year gets a new chapter this week.
"I'll try to help the team wherever I can," he said.
"I hope it's outstanding," Simon said. "I hope we do what we need to do, and bring the trophy home."