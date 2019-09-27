EUNICE — There’s no doubt that when the initial phone calls were made, Eunice head coach Paul Trosclair and Breaux Bridge head coach Chad Pourciau knew exactly what they were getting themselves into in scheduling a non-district game against each other.
Breaux Bridge knew it was getting a team that was every bit talented enough to make the move up to Class 4A. Eunice was aware of the strong tradition of athletes and winning that is associated with the St. Martin Parish-based school.
The mutual respect between the programs was evident on the field Friday night. The way the coaches spoke of each other’s programs made that obvious as well. The statistical breakdown of Friday’s matchup will likely illuminate one fact: If these teams were to play 10 consecutive times, they’d likely split them in half.
However, the difference in a 28-15 Breaux Bridge win Friday night at Bobcat Stadium came in two forms.
First, Eunice picked its best opponent of the season to date to have its worst game. Seven turnovers will never help a team’s cause.
Second, Tigers wide receiver Dartravien Girod, nicknamed “Pop”, continued his wrecking-ball senior season against a Bobcat secondary that entered Friday’s game having intercepted every quarterback it played against thus far.
Girod, a Southern Miss commitment, put on a master class in receiver play, catching four passes for 195 yards and three touchdowns. Girod's efforts gave the Tigers (4-0) a big edge in continuing its unbeaten start and halting Eunice’s eight-game winning streak that dated back to last season’s Class 3A state championship run.
“We knew they’d be tough,” Pourciau said. “People kept playing this card about (Eunice) moving up to 4A. I watch film, they can play here. They came out and took it to us, and turnovers played a big part for us.
“They moved the ball on us. But those turnovers came at opportune times, and we were able to throw the ball at will.”
On the flip side, Eunice (3-1) never struggled to move the ball against Breaux Bridge’s defense. But the Tigers caught lightning in a bottle against a normally sure-handed Eunice team.
Of those seven turnovers, five were lost fumbles. The other two were fourth-down interceptions where gambling isn’t necessarily frowned upon.
Bottom line, many of Eunice’s casts of the dice came up snake eyes on this night.
“Those were probably our first turnovers of the year,” Trosclair said. “We definitely bundled them into one game.”
All of Breaux Bridge’s scoring came through the air, but it was Girod’s first half that was maybe his most impressive stretch this season.
In consecutive possessions, Girod caught touchdown passes of 70 and 98 yards. The first was a catch-and-run effort that saw him bob, weave and bounce off of Bobcat tacklers. The second saw him run past Eunice junior cornerback Zach Suire, himself entering the game established as a shutdown corner with three interceptions to his name this season.
The cat-and-mouse game of game planning can be boiled down to the 98-yard touchdown pass that gave Breaux Bridge a lead in the second quarter it wouldn’t relinquish.
On one end, Trosclair expected one thing and got another from a particular formation, while Pourciau was just finding a way to get the ball into the hands of his best player.
“We tried doubling (Girod) when we could,” Trosclair said. “But there was a formation where they hadn’t thrown a pass all season, and that’s when he wasn’t doubled. They caught us on that one.”
Pourciau offered his perspective from their sideline
“We knew they were going to play two high safeties and try to cover us,” he said. “We hadn’t gone empty much (this season) and mostly ran short stuff out of our two-back sets. So we took a shot from the (2-yard line) that resulted in a (98-yard) touchdown pass. It was just a matter of us trying to get the ball to guys we know could make plays.”
Breaux Bridge’s reward for its big win? Trying to take down a rival it hasn’t beaten in sometime in Teurlings Catholic next week.
“You know, you like to hope that wins like this carry over,” Pourciau said. “However, I don’t believe in that. We’ve got to get back to work this week and try to beat a team we haven’t beaten in seven or eight years.”