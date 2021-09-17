The Teurlings Catholic Rebels improved to 3-0 on the season with a dominating 52-25 win over the Barbe Buccaneers on Friday at Teurlings Stadium.
Here are five takeaways from that victory:
1. Rebels’ defense aggressive
The game began with Teurlings interceptions on Barbe’s first two possessions courtesy of Thomas Buller and Bennett Mittelsteadt with the second one setting up the Rebels’ first touchdown of the game.
The rest of the night, the defense applies constant pressure on Barbe quarterback Will McClain, limiting him to 9-of-22 passing.
“I thought our defense did a great job,” Teurlings coach Dane Charpentier said. “We’ve got some really good depth on the D-line right now, so we’re able to play six or seven guys and really have great effort the whole game.”
Barbe’s star receiver had four catches for 150 yards and two scores, but it didn’t make a huge dent in the Rebels’ plans.
“If you don’t stop them in the middle then it opens up everything for them on the edge,” Charpentier said. “So we had to stop them in the middle and figure out how to corral 2 (Levi) at the same time. I thought our defense did a good job of that.”
2. Young QB still flourishing
Teurlings sophomore quarterback Preston Welch hit on 13 of his 19 passes for 271 yards and two touchdowns for his third straight win as a varsity starter.
“I think they’re going a lot better than everybody else expected,” Welch said. “I’ve been foreshadowing this for a long time. I’m really excited and I’m happy it’s going this way.”
Welch credits Charpentier, as well as his receiving corps.
“I love him to death,” Welch said of his head coach. “I wouldn’t trade him for anybody else. He’s a great coach. He knows what he’s doing.
“A lot of reps … a lot a lot a lot of reps. He’s been working with me since I was young. We’ve been preparing for this. Now it’s just time to go and show it out on the field.”
Welch got his big night started with a 73-yard TD toss to Matthew Mayfield and later hit Kentrell Prejean on a 52-yard score.
“We’re real young, but we’re real competitive and athletic,” Welch said of his receivers. “We’ve got a lot of young receivers going out there and catching the ball. I really appreciate them for that. I don’t know what I’d do without them.”
3. Rebels patient with running game
Early on, Barbe’s defense stifled the Teurlings rushing attack, but eventually it became effective.
“We got in some different formations where we kind of got what we wanted,” Charpentier explained.
“Early on, we weren’t getting what we wanted and we were kind of beating our head against the wall. They were doing a good job of outnumbering us, so we had to take advantage of that. We ran a couple deals outside and had some success outside.
“I’m hard-headed with that inside run stuff. We just had to make an adjustment and get in some creative formations to kind of get them where we wanted them a little bit.”
Tanner Brinkman finished with 72 yards and three scores on 11 carries, while Cade Cormier added 50 yards on nine carries.
4. Teurlings have multiple targets
Mayfield finished the game with three catches for 81 yards and a score, but Cade Robin added three grabs for 33 yards and a touchdown. Prejean did his part with three receptions for 76 yards and a score, while Hayden Vice contributed three grabs for 72 yards.
“We definitely prioritize trying to have balance to our offense and balance to us is a lot of people touching the ball,” Charpentier said. “You’ve got to defend everybody. We obviously want to be balanced run-pass, but balance as far as touches go is really an important thing to us.”
5. Rebels will be threat in 5-4A race
The toughest tests for the Rebels certainly await them down the road in District 3-5A play, but defending champion St. Thomas More and Carencro already have two losses over the first three games.
So far this season, Teurlings appears to be as balanced as the Rebels have been in a while, although four botched extra points early in Friday’s win will need to be smoothed over.
“Today was a statement,” Welch said. “Now we just have to build on it from here. We’re going to get bigger and better teams. We’ve got a long road ahead of us and I think it’s going to be good.”