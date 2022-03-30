When District 7-2A baseball rivals Loreauville and Catholic-New Iberia clash, anything can happen, and that's how Tuesday's game in New Iberia unfolded.
The Tigers and Panthers combined for 15 walks, 11 errors, and eight hit batsmen with 357 pitches thrown in Loreauville's 14-12 win.
The Tigers, with ace left-hander Riley Marcotte on the mound, surged to a 12-0 lead in the top of the second inning, then had to hold on as the Panthers steadily chipped away at the deficit.
With the score tied 12-12 in the top of the seventh, the Tigers scored two runs. In the bottom half of the inning, the Panthers loaded the bases before second baseman Garret Blanchard scooped up a hard hit grounder and threw to first base just in time to end the game.
I guess I'm happy we got a win, but that was not good baseball," Tigers coach Rob Segura said. "It's always good to win, but we have to get better tomorrow."
Marcotte,a junior UL commitment, pitched 3.2 innings and allowed only two hits with eight strikeouts. He issued seven walks, however, while throwing 48 of his 98 pitches for strikes and was charged with six runs (four earned).
"Obviously this wasn't his best performance," Segura said of Marcotte. "That was a little uncharacteristic, but he's going to get back to work tomorrow."
Reliever Andrew Berard got the win for Loreauville, which improved to 11-8, 3-0. Berard allowed three hits and six unearned runs over 3.1 innings with two walks and three strikeouts.
"He's been our third starter all year," Segura said of Berard. "He's thrown really well for us, so we were sticking with him.."
Segura was impressed with the resilience shown by Catholic High, which scored three runs in the second, fourth, fifth and sixth inning. At the same time, the Loreauville coach felt that his team lost focus.
"Those guys over there are not going to quit," Segura said of the Panthers. "I kept telling our guys it's a 0-0 ball game. You can't relax. Not in this game. Not in high school baseball.
"I think we relaxed too much. We pressed 'pause' instead of staying aggressive like we did in the second inning."
The Tigers, who scored 10 runs in the second inning, went ahead 7-0 with only one hit. The Panthers, meanwhile, went through three pitchers before coach David Jordan brought in sophomore left-hander Will Minvielle with one out in the top of the second.
Minvielle, who had thrown only 3.1 innings all year, tossed 3.2 scoreless innings to keep the Tigers at bay while the Panthers (6-13, 1-2) mounted a comeback bid.
"(Minvielle) gave us some great innings," Jordan said. "He gave us life until our offense could do something.
"Kids have to stay mentally ready to come in. When you call their number, are they going to be ready? I'm proud of Will because he hasn't played a lot in the last few games. He's struggled offensively. He hasn't been given many opportunities on the mound. But when we called his number, he was ready to go."
Each team had only six hits. Clean-up hitter Zachary Napier, who started on the mound for the Panthers, had a three-run triple in the fifth inning. Catcher and leadoff hitter Trey Delahoussaye had two extra-base hits, and Noah Broussard, Lane Davis and Landon Courville each scored two runs.
"They've been our guys," Jordan said of Napier and Delahoussaye. "Those are the two guys we want at the plate in tight situations. They continue to step up and get it done.
"It looks like we're starting to come around offensively. If this team can get a few more guys hot at the plate, can pitch a little better and play better defense, we could be a scary team."
Trevor Dooley went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored for Loreauville. Hunter Freyou scored three runs for the Tigers, who had eight players score at least one run. Leadoff hitter Whitney Boudreaux went 1-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored, and Kaine Olivier had a double with two RBIs.