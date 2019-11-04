Team seeding is listed in parentheses before the school name and the team record is listed in parentheses after the school name. Teams must play bidistrict contests before Thursday in Divisions I-II, before Wednesday in Divisions III, IV, V.
Division I
Bidistrict
(32) Walker (17-18) at (1) Mt. Carmel (29-7)
(17) Chalmette (21-18) at (16) Airline (23-15)
(24) Babe (16-23) at (9) Central (26-12)
(25) Hammond (20-16) at (8) St. Amant (19-14)
(28) Baton Rouge High (19-17) at (5) Fontainebleau (32-9)
(21) Natchitoches Central (22-14) at (12) Ruston (28-13)
(20) Sam Houston (26-15) at (13) Sulphur (19-14)
(29) Denham Springs at (4) Dutchtown (32-7)
(30) Zachary (11-21) at (3) Dominican (30-10)
(19) Ponchatoula (27-13) at (14) Archbishop Chapelle (26-18)
(22) Acadiana (18-15) at (11) Terrebonne (29-14)
(27) West Monroe (22-17) at (6) St. Joseph’s Academy (26-14)
(26) Destrehan (20-19) at (7) East Ascension (29-11)
(23) Hahnville (19-18) at (10) H.L. Bourgeois (29-7)
(18) Northshore (17-20) at (15) Southside (18-10)
(31) Thibodaux (13-23) at (2) Mandeville (36-4)
Division II
Bidistrict
(32) Cecilia (4-11) at (1) Teurlings Catholic (37-4)
(17) Landry-Walker (16-14) at (16) South Lafourche (12-18)
(24) Northwood-Shreveport (15-11) at (9) Lakeshore (22-13)
(25) Helen Cox (16-15) at (8) Belle Chasse (30-12)
(28) LaGrange (14-7) at (5) St. Thomas More (26-12)
(21) Scotlandville (12-16) at (12) Madison Prep (23-13)
(20) St. Scholastica (10-22) at (13) Carencro (25-11)
(29) Istrouma (16-14) at (4) Vandebilt Catholic (30-12)
(30) Woodlawn-BR (10-17) at (3) Assumption (32-8)
(19) Karr (14-15) at (14) Warren Easton (21-13)
(22) Haughton (14-14) at (11) McKinley (20-7)
(27) Riverdale (16-12) at (6) Lee (32-3)
(26) Ellender (11-17) at (7) Academy of Our Lady (25-5)
(23) Plaquemine (11-14) at (10) Breaux Bridge (18-14)
(18) Beau Chene (19-15) at (15) Salmen (14-11)
(31) Caddo Magnet (11-13) at (2) Ben Franklin (37-6)
Division III
Bidistrict
(32) Northside (4-13) at (1) Cabrini (30-4)
(17) Pearl River (15-11) at (16) Rayne (12-22)
(24) Douglass (12-8) at (9) St. Louis (18-16)
(25) Berwick (10-18) at (8) St. Michael the Archangel (21-15)
(28) Jennings (13-13) at (5) Iowa (34-7)
(21) Livonia (11-16) at (12) Booker T. Washington (16-6)
(20) Crowley (12-16) at (13) Iota (17-18)
(29) West Feliciana (9-25) at (4) Ursuline (24-11)
(30) Vinton (7-18) at (3) Westlake (29-10)
(19) Brusly (18-22) at (14) Morgan City (12-20)
(22) Kenner Discovery (16-10) at (11) Haynes (18-14)
(27) St. Martinville (11-20) at (6) Lutcher (21-13)
(26) Church Point (17-18) at (7) Hannan (18-17)
(23) North Vermilion (16-19) at (10) David Thibodaux (26-11)
(18) DeQuincy (13-11) at (15) Lusher (11-22)
(31) Abramson Sci (8-7) at (2) E.D. White (32-8)
Division IV
Bidistrict
(32) Donaldsonville (3-11) at (1) Lafayette Christian (32-4)
(17) Episcopal (10-21) at (16) Thomas Jefferson (14-18)
(24) Loyola Prep (12-19) at (9) John Curtis (30-12)
(25) Springfield (9-19) at (8) Sacred Heart (21-11)
(28) Patrick Taylor Science/Tech (7-15) at (5) University Lab (29-10)
(21) Morris Jeff Community (16-6) at (12) Many (22-8)
(20) De La Salle (6-25) at (13) St. Katherine Drexel (16-18)
(29) Pine (14-9) at (4) Parkview Baptist (30-10)
(30) Baker (8-17) at (3) Pope John Paul II (29-7)
(19) Patterson (14-10) at (14) Fisher (16-14)
(22) St. Thomas Aquinas (10-17) at (11) Newman (17-14)
(27) Einstein (9-13) at (6) Ascension Episcopal (26-13)
(26) Delcambre (7-21) at (7) Notre Dame (25-18)
(23) Port Allen (6-16) at (10) Catholic-N.I. (30-11)
(18) Northeast (19-15) at (15) St. Charles (14-14)
(31) Franklin (5-27) at (2) Dunham (32-6)
Division V
Bidistrict
(32) Ridgewood (1-4) at (1) Metairie Park Country Day (42-2)
(17) Riverside Academy (14-22) at (16) Brighton (12-10)
(24) Christ Episcopal School (10-16) at (9) Westminster Christian (22-13)
(25) Calvary Baptist (12-15) at (8) Ascension Catholic (18-15)
(28) Runnels (8-22) at (5) Louise McGehee (25-7)
(21) St. Mary’s Academy (12-12) at (12) Catholic-Pointe Coupee (22-15)
(20) Hamilton Christian (15-16) at (13) St. John (15-18)
(29) West St. John (8-15) at (4) Episcopal of Acadiana (23-12)
(30) Southern Lab (6-12) at (3) Sacred Heart-Grand Coteau (22-8)
(19) Houma Christian (10-21) at Evangel Christian (21-9)
(22) Crescent City (12-13) at (11) Highland Baptist (24-15)
(27) Slaughter Community Charter (10-13) at (6) Northside Christian (24-12)
(26) Family Christian (11-12) at (7) Northlake Christian (19-7)
(23) East Iberville (14-14) at (10) St. Martin’s Episcopal (15-15)
(18) False River (12-15) at (15) Ascension Christian (9-14)
(31) South Plaquemines (2-6) at (2) Central Catholic (28-10)