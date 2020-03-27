LHSAA assistant executive director Lee Sanders and Louisiana High School Officials Association president Paul LaRosa touched on possible financial relief for officials and potential tweaks to planned camps in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic in a memo sent to its members.
Sanders noted the $2.2 trillion stimulus bill signed into law by President Donald Trump on Friday includes provisions for independent contractors, the category that fits sports officials in Louisiana and other states. The memo notes insurance through the National Sports Officials Association does not cover lost revenue.
“As Paul has said, there need to be discussions with legislators about this,” Sanders said. “Sports officials play a key role in communities and states across the country. Including them in a stimulus package for independent contractors would make sense.
“We understand that spring officials have lost income and that most officials will be looking to attend camps and clinics to add or maintain certification. We will have to work to be more creative with that by using more virtual and online work. We already have a significant amount of video out there for our officials to review.”
Sanders said the LHSAA and LHSOA are looking at ways to provide relief for those who register as officials. The memo said relief could come in the form financial support for the LHSAA/LHSOA. It also notes the pandemic has depleted some financial flexibility for both organizations.
Induction postponed
The LHSAA also announced the Louisiana High School Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony originally scheduled for April 24 was postponed indefinitely by the pandemic.
The late Billy Cannon, LSU’s first Heisman trophy winner of Istrouma High School; Super Bowl MVP Doug Williams of Chaneyville; NFL Hall of Famer and U-High multisport athlete Johnny Robinson; Central High/LSU softball pitcher Ashley Lewis-Rush; LSU/PGA golfer David Toms of Airline High School; and the late Rusty Staub, a major league standout who prepped at Jesuit, are part of the induction class.
Utah State hires Ard
Former Loranger High School and Southeastern Louisiana player Kayla Ard is the new women’s basketball coach at Utah State. Ard was introduced ealrier this week as the ninth women’s basketball coach at the Logan, Utah, university.
It is the first head coaching job for Ard, who was known for her skills as a recruiter. She spent the past three seasons as associate head coach/recruiting coordinator/offensive coordinator at the University of Denver.
Ard led Denver to a 7-4 record in 11 games as interim coach to close out the 2019-20 season. The Pioneers finished 15-15. She also had stints as an assistant coach/recruiting coordinator at Pensacola State, Troy, Clemson and Dayton.
Loyd nets All-America honors
The coronavirus pandemic may have ended Xavier University’s men’s basketball season early, but it has not stopped the senior forward William Loyd from collecting awards, including a second-team NAIA All-America honor announced Thursday.
Loyd, a 6-foot-5 senior who played at Madison Prep, averaged 16.5 points, 7.2 rebounds and made 57.7 % of his shots from the field. Loyd’s father, Khris, and two uncles also played at Xavier. He become the first Gold Rush player to score more than 500 points and grab more than 200 rebounds in a single season in 30 years.
Prep notables
- Episcopal catcher Peyton Sybrandt signed with Auburn on Friday morning. Sybrandt had a .400 batting average with two home runs, a triple and nine RBIs in six games.
- Dutchtown High offensive lineman Riley Lawrence received a 2020 All-American Athlete Award from the National Strength and Conditioning Association.