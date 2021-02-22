The Lafayette High Lady Lions saw their season come to an end in the regional round last year, but that wasn’t the case this time around.
The No. 2-seeded Lady Lions were coming off a commanding bi-district win over Bonnabel to kick off their playoff run and followed that up with another dominating 62-38 performance against the Northshore Lady Panthers top advance to the quarterfinals.
The Lady Lions set the tone from the start with a stellar first quarter and were able to lead by double digits the rest of the way en route to securing the victory.
“We played up to our potential,” Lady Lions coach Tarunye Kanonu said. “We have some things to work on, but it was actually a good win. We just came out fired up ready to play and just played hard. We really want to get to the Top 28, we set that as our goal.”
The Lady Lions played well as a team throughout the game and had a pair of 20-plus point scorers in sophomore Chrysta Narcisse and junior Breyionce George.
“She (Narcisse) is doing it on the defensive end and scoring it on the offensive end,” Kanonu said. “She’s been an all-around player like we know she can be, and she’s just playing. We had our spurts where coming off of quarantine and the weather to where we’re just getting back in our rhythm, so that’s really what we wanted to do. Focus on the journey to get to the Top 28 and do what we know we can do.”
Narcisse led the Lady Lions in scoring with 23 points and was all over the court, distributing the ball while also chipping in points in the paint.
“Last year we came over here in the second round, we lost,” Narcisse said. “We wanted to get that win, so we practiced hard this week, practiced hard the whole season preparing for this. Just defense was going to lead into our offense, and that’s what happened tonight. I feel like I played a great game. I could’ve done better making my threes early, but I got some assists, found my teammates. When I was open I took it.”
The Lady Lions weren’t quite as sharp in the second and third quarter as they were early on, but they had a strong fourth quarter to prevent any chance of a Lady Panthers’ comeback.
“It’s adjustments that we have to make on our end,” Kanonu said. “That’s the areas where we know we’ve got to just go back and look at it and just continue to grow and fix it. We’ve played some tough teams, so I think they (Northshore) fall into that category also. They’re a good team. They kept fighting. At the beginning they could’ve just laid down, but they battled back and had some good looks at the goal and did some good things too. All we’ve got to do is just work on being more consistent, and we’ll be okay.”
The Lady Lions will host the winner of No. 10 West Monroe and No. 26 Terrebonne later this week in the quarterfinals to see if they can reach their goal of making it to the Top 28.
“Our team, we have chemistry,” Narcisse said. “We could be best friends even without basketball, so when we bring that to the court our chemistry’s just on point. Find the open person, not selfish. As long as we’re playing team basketball, we can get the win.”