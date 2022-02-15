The St. Thomas More girls soccer team has established itself as the top soccer program in Division II.
STM’s claim is supported by the Cougars winning four straight Division II state championships.
Now, the Cougars have a chance to do something in the sport of soccer that has been done by one other Louisiana program — win five consecutive state titles. STM will attempt to accomplish that feat at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday when they face Lakeshore in the Division II finals Strawberry Stadium on the campus of Southeastern Louisiana in Hammond.
“This is something that we had a conversation with the girls about at the beginning of the year,” Cougars coach Daniel Underwood said. “I told the girls that they are reaching new levels and new heights that are unprecedented and that they should be aiming for it.”
Northshore girls’ soccer program is the only school to win five straight state championships, which happened more than three decades ago, Underwood said. The Holy Cross boys soccer program had an opportunity to win a fifth straight title this year, but they were eliminated in the quarterfinals.
“It is something that we should reach for,” Underwood said. “Winning a fifth straight state championship isn’t something we were going to shy away from. We knew everybody knew about it, and that everybody would be talking about it. To do this would be a tremendous accomplishment.”
However, accomplishing that feat won’t be easy as the top-seeded Cougars (25-2-1) will face a familiar foe in No. 6 Lakeshore (14-7-4), which Underwood said is “better than their seed.”
“I feel like we were the two best teams in Division II,” Underwood said. “Yes, Lakeshore is a six seed, but they aren’t having a Cinderella run. I think it was understood we were No. 1, and they were No. 2. It doesn’t surprise anybody that Lakeshore is in the finals.”
This year’s meeting, which is a rematch of last year’s final that STM won 4-2, will be the third time in the past four years the Cougars and Lakeshore will meet in the finals. It will mark the second meeting this season between STM and Lakeshore. The Cougars won the regular-season meeting 2-0 in November.
“Lakeshore is well-coached, and they do a good job of defending the middle of field,” Underwood said. “They really force you to earn your goals. We know each other really well, and that makes it more fun.”
Both teams have been dominant in the postseason offensively and defensively. Neither has allowed a playoff goal. STM has outscored its opponents 20-0, while Lakeshore has outscored its foes 17-0.
Offensively, Lakeshore is led by senior forward Megan Gettys, who is quite the offensive threat.
“Megan is a great player and striker,” Underwood said. “She definitely spearheads their attack, and when she gets the opportunity to put a ball away, she does. It’s going to be important for us to minimize her impact on the game. We don’t want to give her too many shots.”
The Cougars, who are led by junior forward Mary-Ainsley Alack and senior Raegan Latiolais, have a more balanced offensive attack that features six potential game-changers.
“Lakeshore is hungry, and this group (STM) doesn’t know that type of hunger,” Underwood said. “Hunger is a powerful force. The way for us to combat that is with our confidence and experience of having been there before.”