There’s an understandable explanation, so Teurlings Catholic boys soccer coach John Plumbar didn’t want to use to word “humbling.”
But Plumbar admits the fact that the No. 11 Rebels started the season 2-6-3 a year after reaching the Division III semifinals last year was “eye-opening.”
And in Plumbar’s eyes, his team’s record — now at 8-8-5 after Friday’s 8-0 win against No. 22 Union Parish in the first round of the playoffs — isn’t indicative of its overall quality. Sure, the pre-district schedule was intentionally tough, but Plumbar felt his squad was simply unlucky at times early on.
“We dominated some games, but we couldn’t get the results,” said Plumbar, whose team will travel to sixth-seeded Parkview Baptist in the second round on Wednesday at 7:15 p.m. “We couldn’t get what we wanted in that attacking third. … So it was good for us because we saw a dramatic change in our season once the boys started playing for each other. Because it was easy to get on each other. When things were not going our way, it was easy to try to point fingers.
“But a big thing for us is we say we can control attitude and effort, and that’s on and off the field and with your teammates as well. So once we got through that and they stuck together, we’re seeing it now. We’re seeing what they’re capable of.”
Plumbar said the Rebels graduated only four key contributors from last year, but Teurlings was hit hardest in the attacking positions. Among the departing players was Jabari Broussard, who was named Offensive MVP in District III-4 and made the Division III all-state first team after producing 35 goals and eight assists.
“He was one of the best, if not the best, forwards in the state,” said Plumbar, who was named the 2019 All-Metro Coach of the Year after leading the Rebels to the semifinals for the first time since 2010. “It was hard because he scored the majority of our goals, and now we’re trying to find where we can get those goals coming from somewhere else.”
Even in mercy-rule victory against the Farmers, Broussard thought his team could have been more productive when scoring chances presented themselves Friday. But senior Ian Judice, a second-team All-Metro performer, has helped alleviate the loss of Broussard by moving from center midfielder to forward in the middle of the season. Judice scored twice and assisted on another goal in the win against Union Parish.
“He’s just a leader,” Plumbar said of Judice. “The guys follow behind him, and he’s going to be one to be composed in front of the net. He’s not scared for the big moments.”
Judice, who also earned All-Metro honors as a place kicker this past football season, said it hasn’t been hard for him to adapt to the position switch.
“In my select years, I played striker,” Judice said. “I play midfield now (with my select team) too, but I’ve been around the game my whole life. I know what all the roles are supposed to do. I could play defender. I could play goalie. I have played goalie. If coach wants me anywhere on the field, I’m perfectly able to do so, and I feel like I’m going to execute to the best of my ability.”
Without hesitation, Plumbar said Teurlings’ game against St. Thomas More on Jan. 17 was the turning point in the season. The Rebels lost 3-1, but they looked like “a whole different team,” Plumbar said.
“I think we were actually on the wrong end of the result,” Plumbar said. “The result didn’t reflect the game, but the boys did well. That was the turning point for us.”
From there, Teurlings finished the regular season 4-1-1, including battling Parkview Baptist to a scoreless draw on Jan. 22. The Rebels eliminated the Eagles in the quarterfinals last year.
“The STM game we showed a lot of grit and some heart,” Judice said. “We wanted to play for our brothers. STM being a big rivalry week, it’s really easy to get up for those rivalry games, but it really taught us that we need to get up for every game because we can compete with any team in the state. If we really try hard and we work and we play for our brothers and we finish our chances, we can play with anybody.”