LEROY – Over the years, not too many high school football programs can say they’ve done more with less on the field than the Kaplan Pirates.
This year, many believed Pirates first-year head coach Cory Brodie would hard-pressed to have Kaplan playing at the level the program and their fanbase have become accustomed to.
And that doubt is a direct result of the Pirates’ lack of size – most notably – along the offensive line in which Kaplan is even smaller than usual.
However, the Pirates’ lack of size didn’t appear to be an issue in Friday night’s season opener as Kaplan defeated the North Vermilion Patriots 20-14 in Leroy.
“We have been hearing a lot of criticism about our offensive line,” Brodie said. “A lot of people have criticized our offensive line for not being a typical (Kaplan) offensive line because of our size. We rode our offensive line to a win.”
Junior fullback Caden Campisi turned in a stellar performance behind the Pirates’ offensive line, rushing for 37 carries for 145 yards and a touchdown.
“I’m so excited to start the year 1-0,” said Campisi, who rushed for 88 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries in the first half. “Everyone on the team worked hard. Our offensive line did what they could do. They worked hard to get to the first level (of the defense) and when they got to the first level, they worked to get to the second level.”
The Pirates (1-0) dominated time of possession as they had the ball for 34:42 compared to 12:03 for the Patriots. Kaplan had two drives that last more than eight minutes including the game-winning possession.
With the game tied 14-14, Kaplan began a drive with :41 remaining in the third quarter from their own 43. The Pirates marched 57 yards on 16 plays that took 9:57 off the clock and was capped by a two-yard touchdown run by quarterback Grant Campbell to give them a 20-14 advantage.
“We have been hearing that our offensive line can’t do this and can’t do that,” Brodie said. “Everyone has been talking about everything we can’t do. We can do anything we want to do. I’m super proud of those guys (offensive line).”
Led by 160-pound senior guard Kagen Schexnayder, the Pirates’ offensive line believe they proved to the naysayers they can get the job done in the running game.
“It’s fun being able to be physical,” said Schexnayder, who is in his second year starting along the Pirates’ offensive line. “I absolutely love getting the chance to push the big boys in front of me around. Especially at my size, it is a great feeling.”
With his offensive line paving the way, Campisi said his focus was on getting positive yards on every carry.
“Coach always says that gaining three yards is a good play,” said Campisi, who was admittedly fatigued after the game. “But I just have to keep driving my feet and my big legs (on every run).”
Despite being tired, Campisi had no intentions of coming out of the game.
“I was tired, but I know as an athlete you can’t show it on the field because the defense sees it and the coaches see it,” Campisi said. “When you are taken out of the game that is less playing time that you get.”
Brodie wasn’t surprised Campisi didn’t ask to come out of the game.
“He kept looking at the sidelines making sure we weren’t going to take him out,” Brodie said. “This is the same guy who won’t come off the field for scout team.”