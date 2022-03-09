SCOTT - It's not wise, or productive, to fool with Mother Nature early in the track and field season.
So, with harsh conditions expected to his south Louisiana on Friday, the Ram Relays hosted by Acadiana High has been moved up to Thursday.
Field events and the 4x800 relays will start at 3:30 p.m., while the 4x200 relay will follow.
Joining host Acadiana, will be Lafayette High, Carencro, Comeaux, Lafayette Christian, Highland Baptist, Westminster Christian, Teurlings Catholic, Southside, Midland, Northwest and New Iberia Senior High.
Carencro and runner-up Southside are in position to build on last week's 88-79 Bears win in the Lancon Invitational.
The Bears got wins from Koen Beavers (10.91 100), Bryce Campbell (2:02.67 800), the 4x100 relay (44.17) and 4x899 relay (8:53.96)), while Southside winners were Connor Irvin (4:49.97 1600), Dylan Sonnier (22-1 long jump) and the triple jump 1-2 punch of Sonnier (44-10.5) and Landon Baptiste (41-10.5).
Lafayette's Lady Lions remain heavy favorites after piling up 164 points last week and earning wins in nine events.
Most of the teams will be pointing toward next week's Oil City Relays at Lafayette High.