Lafayette High didn't have the traditional time to prepare for Comeaux ... and the Mighty Lions didn't need it.
With Hurricane Delta threatening Louisiana, the game between the crosstown rivals and District 2-5A foes was moved up to Wednesday night. Led by a stout defense and rushing attack, the Mighty Lions easily defeated the Spartans 48-6 on Wednesday night.
The victory snapped a three-year losing streak to the parish rival. The last win in the series for Lafayette High was a 34-31 win in the season finale in 2016.
"For playing on short notice, with only two days of practice and to come out here and perform like that, you can't ask for anything else," Lafayette High coach Cedric Figaro said.
Lafayette High (2-0, 1-0) opened the game with a 65-yard kickoff return by Emery Taylor. A few plays later at the 9:36 mark, Carson Livesay took the handoff for a 3-yard touchdown run and then also scored the two-point conversion run.
After having their second possession end with a blocked field goal, the Mighty Lions took advantage of an errant Spartans punt.
With the drive starting at the 29-yard line, Lafayette High quickly scored again on De'amonte Phillips' 4-yard touchdown run. The Mighty Lions finished with five rushing touchdowns.
"We just came in with a game plan to pound the football down their throats the whole game," Phillips said. "The line and wide receivers gave me beautiful blocks, and I couldn't have done it without them tonight."
Lafayette High broke the game open in the second quarter with a special teams score.
The Mighty Lions' Landon Charrier blocked a punt. Tim Wilson scooped it up and scored the touchdown. With 7:58 to go in the second quarter, Lafayette held a 21-0 lead.
"We work on that," Figaro said. "We put time in on special teams. In fact, the last two days we probably worked more on special teams than any offense or defense."
The Mighty Lions added one more score before halftime when Xan Saunier hit Tucker Prejean for a 15-yard touchdown with 18 seconds before halftime, giving Lafayette High a 28-0 lead at halftime.
After the Spartans were held to one first down in the first half, Comeaux (0-2, 0-1) got on the scoreboard after it intercepted a Saunier pass. Spartans quarterback Sean Malveaux found Javien Thomas for the touchdown but the extra point was no good.
That Spartans' momentum was short-lived.
Comeaux almost made a defensive stop on third down, but the Spartans were penalized for unsportsmanlike conduc,t when they tackled a player out of bounds. Lafayette High made them pay for the miscue as Saunier took a quarterback draw up the middle for a 54-yard touchdown.
Lafayette High's defense didn't allow Comeaux's offense to get going all night.
The Spartans had 11 possessions, and those resulted in a touchdown, a turnover-on-downs, halftime and eight punts.
"We played aggressive, and we played fun," Figaro said. "When you have that formula, good things happen."
Lafayette High continued to enforce its will with the power running attack as Phillips score two more touchdowns (20, 29 yards).
"He's a hard runner," Figaro said. "We are trying to get him not to run into people. He looks to run them over. So when he decides that he can run by them he is going to be a hell of a running back. He showed it tonight."
"I love contact," Phillips said. "I am going to learn a few juke moves though."
Lafayette High will prepare to play its third straight road game of the season with a trip to Sulphur. No word if the teams will play at Sulphur's field (which was damaged by Hurricane Laura) or at another location possibly in Texas. For Figaro, the focus will have nothing to do with Sulphur.
"It's not about Sulphur, it's about us," Figaro said. "We train to get better to be the best us we can be. We are not even close yet."