Four Acadiana area high schools will be playing in different classifications during the 2022-23 school years, according to the reclassification data released by the LHSAA.
As a result of enrollment numbers submitted Oct. 1, Carencro, David Thibodaux and Port Barre will be moving up in classification, while Jeanerette will be going down.
The Bears, who are the defending Class 4A football state champions, will be moving to Class 5A, while David Thibodaux will go from Class 3A to 4A, Port Barre from 2A to 3A and Jeanerette will go from 2A to 1A.
With the move to 5A, Carencro, who submitted an enrollment of 1,136, will go from being one of the larger 4A schools to among the smallest in 5A and in their possible district. The Bears are likely to return to District 3-5A that includes Southside (1,853) and longtime district foes Acadiana (1,810), Barbe (1,903), Comeaux (1,171), Lafayette High (1,801), New Iberia (1,458), Sam Houston (1,204) and Sulphur (1,908).
Class 5A’s enrollment cutoff was Northwood-Shreve with 1,064, however there are three schools – Archbishop Rummel (1,062), Archbishop Chapelle (924) and St. Augustine (909) – who have 4A enrollment but have elected to play up in classification.
Head coach Tony Courville said “as of right now, we are not” when asked if Carencro intends to appeal their projected classification.
It will be interesting to see if David Thibodaux (804), who doesn’t play football, will be added to District 5-4A in other sports – with Carencro 5A bound - which includes Westgate (938) and Lafayette Parish schools St. Thomas More (928), Teurlings (781) and Northside (638).
Lafayette Christian, which has 2A enrollment with 344, are still considering the possibility of moving up to 4A with the hopes of joining District 5-4A. The Knights and anyone else considering playing up in classification have until noon on Wednesday, Nov. 3 to submit their request in writing.
With an enrollment of 414, Port Barre will be among the smallest 3A schools, while Jeanerette (221) will become one of the biggest 1A schools.