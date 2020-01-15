As part of the Louisiana Baseball Coaches Association's convention last weekend in Lafayette, UL baseball coach Tony Robichaux was posthumously inducted into the LBCA Hall of Fame on Saturday at M.L. Tigue Moore Field.
Robichaux, who died July 3 at the age of 57 after suffering a heart attack June 23, is the 11th person to be inducted into the LBCA Hall of Fame. Members include Tony Johns, Dwayne "Beetle" Bailey, Skip Bertman, Don Boniol, Micah Haper, M.L. Woodruff, Jeff Schexnaider, Ronnie Coker, Ron Maestri and Wilbert Ellis.
"Me and a few other coaches on our hall of fame selection committee just decided it'd be good to just honor him this year," said LBCA executive director Tim O'Neal. "We usually do two or three high school coaches and a couple of college coaches. We just thought it would be good to honor him based on what he had done for the game of baseball in Louisiana, how he helped any high school coach that needed help."
The LBCA also honored a handful of high school baseball coaches from the Acadiana area at the convention.
Longtime Lafayette High baseball coach Sam Taulli was given a new award named after Robichaux, the Tony Robichaux Ethics Award.
"We go to our national convention and they give out two ethics awards, and we just thought it'd be a good idea (to create our own)," O'Neal said. "It all kind of tied in naming that after coach Robichaux."
"We had a nomination put up and we voted," O'Neal added of Taulli. "He's just been around and seems to have done everything right over his long career."
Three assistant baseball coaches of Acadiana-area prep teams were given Assistant Coach of the Year awards for their respective classes: Northside Christian's Aaron Thibodeaux in Class C, Ascension Episcopal's Jay Domengeaux in 2A and Teurlings Catholic's Richie Garrett in 4A.