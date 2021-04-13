Longtime Acadiana area football coach Stephen "Tank" Lotief is back as a head coach, this time with Breaux Bridge High School.
Lotief was relieved of his coaching duties at Kaplan High last month after having coached there for more than 10 years, but he quickly landed back on his feet as head football coach at Breaux Bridge, who were in search of a new football coach after Chad Pourciau stepped down this year.
Lotief was previously the head coach at North Vermilion and Kaplan and will look to carry over his success to Breaux Bridge, a program with a rich football tradition.
"It was weird how it all happened, but change is good," Lotief said. "It (Breaux Bridge head coaching job) caught my eye when it came open a couple years ago, and it came open at an opportune time this year. You figure you've got a shot over there. They have good tradition over there, there's pressure to win."
The Tigers are coming off a down year by their standards, going 3-6 while normally recording a winning season, but Lotief is excited to be going to a program that emphasizes athletics.
"It was just a weird year last year with COVID," Lotief said. "It's all going to be a blank slate this year, I'm going in blind as can be. I know they have good players and put an emphasis on athletics over there since they have a turf field and all that. Good players make good coaches. I've been a head coach before, but I feel like this is the best opportunity I've had. It's nice to know that the school board cares about it and makes it a priority, so I'm ready to go get after it."
Lotief plans to bring his traditional approach of discipline and hard work, which he hopes teaches his players how to be good men even more than winning.
"We want to win, but the wins and losses aren't important," Lotief said. "We're going to make good citizens out of them and teach them the importance of hard work and sacrifice. I'm going to tell them, 'I'm here, I'm not the nicest guy in the world, but let's get better on the field, in the classroom and in the community. We’re going to learn discipline, hard work and go about our business, and the best team will win.”’
As far as the Tigers’ coaching staff and personnel schemes, all that is up in the air according to Lotief, who plans to address the team later this week and meet with the current coaching staff.
"I have no clue right now (what system)," Lotief said. "I haven't met one coach or player to set myself around a certain system. We'll start out with a clean slate. If there are some coaches that want to leave, hopefully I can bring some people in. Some people let you do it, some don't. We're going to try our best, but I haven't seen anything. We're going to do all that we can this week. We're way behind schedule, so we've got a lot of catching up to do."
A Teurlings Catholic graduate, Lotief has been coaching in the area since serving as an assistant football coach and wrestling coach at Northside, and it’s unknown if he'll be able to bring wrestling to Breaux Bridge like he did at North Vermilion and Kaplan.
"The parish at the present time doesn't have a wrestling program,” Lotief said. “That's not on the radar right now, we've got to catch up on football. I got hired as head football coach, so I'm going to try to carry on the tradition started back in the day and try to keep it going."