Teurlings Catholic reached the Division II baseball semifinals in Brooks Badeaux's first year as coach, and the Rebels have taken things to an even higher level this season.
The Rebels are 16-1 and ranked No. 1 in Division II with District 5-4A action set to begin Tuesday when Carencro visits Teurlings Catholic.
No. 2 Parkview Baptist, the reigning state champions who went 34-1 last year, is 10-7 and more than four points behind the Rebels in the LHSAA power ratings.
"The kids are playing hard," Badeaux said. "We're doing what it takes to win but by no means are we playing perfect baseball."
The Rebels graduated only four players from last year's 20-16 squad, which was led by Tulane signee Ben Tate.
Eight pitchers have registered at least one win. Ace right-hander Reid Godchaux (1-0, 1.17 ERA, two saves) is recovering from Tommy John surgery and is slowly but steadily increasing his pitch count.
Kohen Stuart (4-0, 1.46 ERA), JC Acosta (3-0, 1.83 ERA), Tanner Brinkman (3-0, 2.86 ERA) and Will Judice (2-0, 4.00 ERA) lead the staff in wins.
Mississippi State commitment Cale Comeaux, one of the Rebels' top pitchers, is playing third base and batting .365 with six doubles while he recuperates from arm soreness.
Shortstop Ryan Richard, the leadoff hitter, is batting .373 with two home runs, five doubles and five stolen bases. He is 1-0 on the mound with two saves and a 1.75 ERA.
Left-hander Ian Johnson, another top pitcher, is beginning to throw more while recovering from an injury.
"We've been able to run out five solid starting pitchers," Badeaux said. "We have a deep staff with good relief pitching.
"The way our rotation is set up, we can replace somebody who isn't producing. That's healthy competition, which is a good thing. The guys have responded well and are embracing the challenge."
Judice, who plays first base when he isn't pitching, leads the team with a .451 batting average and has 23 hits, including six doubles. Connor Kleinpeter (.383) has a team-high 18 RBIs with five stolen bases.
Seven Rebels are hitting .365 or higher, including Eli Gerard (.385), Carter Fontenot (.370) and Stuart (.367).
"I'm seeing really good things at the plate at times," Badeaux said. "Other times, I see a lack of focus and a lack of a game plan. We've wasted a few at-bats and let some innings get away from us."
Badeaux said the Rebels take a leadership by committee approach.
"We don't have one particular leader," he said. "The guys are buying in, embracing and trying to be perfect. They're coming ready to work and ready to put it on the line each day."
"We're not playing the opponent in the other dugout. We're playing against our standard of perfection. We have 21 outs to get and 21 outs to give, and I want every one to be productive."